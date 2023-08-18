Sam Howell named Commanders starting quarterback

Although Howell has been in a competition with Jacoby Brissett since the start of OTAs, he has taken almost all of the starting reps in practice and operated as the starter in the Commanders' preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. His growth at the position has impressed Rivera and the rest of the coaching staff, and they are confident in his ability to lead the unit.

"Probably the biggest thing that I'm really pleased about has been his decision making, and that has been a big plus," Rivera said.

In his first bit of action as the starter in a game scenario, Howell completed 9-of-12 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown over the course of three drives. He made quick decisions, delivered accurate passes and protected the football. He was 5-of-7 on the Commanders' 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive, including a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson.

But Howell's poise and calm demeanor in the pocket is what impressed Rivera and his coaches the most, particularly during the Commanders' two practices with the Ravens.