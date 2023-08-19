Training camp notebook, Day 19 | Dyami Brown believes there's 'no limit' to what Howell can accomplish

-- So let's get this out of the way; yes, the Ravens have an insanely long preseason winning streak, and no, the Commanders aren't putting much stock into it.

"We just want to go out there and show what we can do," Dyami Brown said after practice. "We still have a lot of guys that can go out there and do some things and can prove themselves, even myself. But I think we just want to take this game, and we always wanna come out with a win, but at the end of the day, we just wanna show what we can do."

-- Brown has known Howell since their days in college, and he was one of the first people that called the quarterback when he was drafted by the Commanders in 2022. Now that Howell has been named the starter, Brown believes there's "no limit" to what Howell can accomplish.