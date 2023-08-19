Training camp notebook, Day 19 | Dyami Brown believes there's 'no limit' to what Howell can accomplish

That's a wrap on the Washington Commanders' training camp.
Although the Commanders will technically practice throughout the final week of August, Saturday's practice was the official "end" of camp. For the next seven days, which includes the Commanders' final two preseason games, players will make a final push to either secure a roster spot or improve their position on the depth chart.
Let's take a look at the final observations from Day 1.
-- Ron Rivera opened up his press conference with an update on injured and limited players, a list that includes Andrew Wylie and Charles Leno. Rivera didn't seem concerned about their lack of participation on Friday, saying that there were some players who had "a couple of nicks" and missed time out of caution from the team. At this point, the priority for the Commanders is making sure their starters are ready for Week 1, and "we're just trying to be really smart about some things," Rivera said.
-- In terms of how playing time for the starters during the Ravens game will be determined, Rivera said he and his coaches will have the discussion tonight. However, he did say on Friday that Sam Howell will play.
-- The offense started off slowly with the first 11-on-11 period focused mostly on run plays, but things began to pick up during the two-minute drills. Each unit was given 40 seconds to march down the field to score a touchdown, and Howell started off with back-to-back throws to Terry McLaurin. His next throw, a shot in the corner of the end zone to Jahan Dotson, was just outside of the receiver's fingertips. The series came down to a final play with one second left on the clock. Naturally, Howell targeted McLaurin on the play, but Emmanuel Forbes managed to secure a pass breakup to keep the offense out of the end zone.
-- The backup offense was more successful and only needed a couple of plays to score a touchdown. Jacoby Brissett threaded a pass between three defenders to John Bates, who made the reception in the middle of the field for the score.
-- There were positive plays on both sides of the ball during red zone drills. Brian Robinson, for example, showed once again how much he has grown as a pass-catcher. Howell rolled out to his right, and Robinson found a way to provide a window for the quarterback and kept both feet in bounds to set up the score.
-- Emmanuel Forbes had a solid day with a handful of positive plays after his pass breakup during two-minute drills. On one play, he managed to grab an interception off a deflected pass from Benjamin St-Juste on a pass intended for the end zone.
-- Several receivers are still in contention for the final roster spot at the position, and Brycen Tremayne had one of the most impressive catches of the day when he managed to keep his knee in bounds in the end zone on a pass from Jake Fromm.
-- Kazmeir Allen is another player trying to make his case for a roster spot. Allen's ability as a return specialist is his best trait, but he will also need to show that he can contribute on offense if he hopes to be on the initial 53. He took a step towards that today, as he made three catches in seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 drills.
-- Speaking of seven-on-seven drills, Darrick Forrest grabbed another interception for the defense on a throw from Howell, who was targeting Tremayne on the play. Later on, during the final team drill of the day, it was DaMarcus Fields who jumped a route for an interception, which earned him some congratulations from the rest of the defensive backs.
-- Jaret Patterson had one of the better reps among the Commanders' running backs today, as he maneuvered through blockers on a screen play and sprinted down the sideline for a chunk of yardage.
-- So let's get this out of the way; yes, the Ravens have an insanely long preseason winning streak, and no, the Commanders aren't putting much stock into it.
"We just want to go out there and show what we can do," Dyami Brown said after practice. "We still have a lot of guys that can go out there and do some things and can prove themselves, even myself. But I think we just want to take this game, and we always wanna come out with a win, but at the end of the day, we just wanna show what we can do."
-- Brown has known Howell since their days in college, and he was one of the first people that called the quarterback when he was drafted by the Commanders in 2022. Now that Howell has been named the starter, Brown believes there's "no limit" to what Howell can accomplish.
"I don't underestimate the man at all. I've seen him do a lot, and I think he can do more than whatever he's been doing. I just have all faith in him."