4 standouts from Week 3 of Commanders training camp

Week 3 of training camp is coming to a close for the Washington Commanders, which means we are nearing the start of the preseason, which begins at FedExField against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday at 1 p.m.

This week featured what many have been hoping to see since Carson Wentz first joined the Burgundy & Gold: some chemistry from the offense. After the defense got the edge in the first half of camp, things were more even between the units as the offense looked more efficient and closer to the potential that Ron Rivera envisioned when he traded for the quarterback.

"He's developing a little more rapport with the receivers and the tight ends and the backs," Rivera said. "I thought the timing between him and the receivers is getting better, and that...is important."