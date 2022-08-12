3 keys to Washington's preseason opener against the Panthers

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The Washington Commanders are preparing to take on the Carolina Panthers in their preseason opener on Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. Team Analyst Logan Paulsen and Staff Writer Zach Selby give their takes on what they're looking to see in the first bit of action the team will against another opponent.

1. Who is one player to watch against the Panthers?

Logan: In the preseason I want to watch everyone. There are so many position battles; people fighting for their professional lives and trying to stake their claim to the 53-man roster. However, one player has stood taller than the rest: 6-foot-8 Curtis Hodges has impressed me from Day 1. Hodges converted from receiver to tight while at ASU. His background as a wideout is apparent. He might not be the fastest guy -- he ran a 4.85 at the combine -- but he has silky smooth movement and basketball twitch. Pair that with his frame, he has the potential to be special.