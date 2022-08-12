Competition among Commanders' WRs intensifies ahead of preseason

With the top half of the receiver position locked up McLaurin, Samuel, Dotson, Cam Sims and Dyami Brown, the final spots have been left for the remaining wideouts on the roster to fill. Six players have been competing to claim the roles for themselves.

There will inevitably be difficult decisions to make at the position when the roster gets cut to 53 players Aug. 30.

It's not surprising to Rivera that the depth at receiver has stood out. He predicted as much before camp even began.

"I think the guys at positions five, six and seven [are] going to be very competitive," he said. "I really do. I mean, it's a good group of guys. They're athletic."

Milne, a 2021 seventh-round pick, is one player who has consistently popped in practice. He runs crisp routes during individual drills, which has been difficult for defensive backs like Benjamin St-Juste, who has a three-inch and 10-pound advantage, to cover during one-on-one drills.

That proficiency carries over into team drills. While he primarily works with the second group -- he had a leaping grab from Taylor Heinicke on Day 13 of camp -- his recent performances have led to him working more with Wentz and the starting unit.