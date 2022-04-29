Jahan Dotson's ability in contested catches has a cool origin story

Dotson, who grew up in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, is part of a large family. He's one of eight cousins, and he happens to be the youngest. So, as anyone who is the youngest member of their family knows, he had to grow up fast, and he was in the park competing against his cousins at a very young age.

It was through one of those cousins that Dotson learned how to play football when he was about 4 years old, and his cousin had an effective way of teaching him how to catch: for every drop that Dotson had, he would need to do 10 push-ups.

It's a lesson that Dotson still holds onto and thinks about whenever he does have a drop. Not that it happens often, of course; he only had two last season. It's easy to understand why he takes holding on the ball so seriously.