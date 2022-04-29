2022 NFL Draft Grades | Experts Applaud Commanders For Selecting 'Fearless' Jahan Dotson, Snatching Up More Later Round Picks

Analysis: "Jahan Dotson's size shouldn't fool anyone, because he plays much bigger than his 5-foot-11, 178-pound frame indicates.

'When I get the ball in my hands, it's exciting,' he told reporters at the NFL combine. 'I'm very fast. I can take the top off defenses.'

For some, where he lines up may be in question. His stature doesn't automatically equate to him being a slot receiver, though.

First, Dotson isn't a slouch in the speed department. The first-team All-Big Ten performer posted a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine to work down the field and outside the numbers. Second, only 16.4 percent of his snaps came from the slot, according to Pro Football Focus' Austin Gayle.

Maybe the most impressive aspect of Dotson's skill set is how he battles to make catches outside of his frame. Despite 30-inch arms, he can go up and pluck the ball out of the air. His 36-inch vertical jump helps in these situations."

Analysis: "Dotson (5-foot-11, 178) started 38 games for the Nittany Lions and was prolific last year with 91 catches for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns. He ran a 4.43 and showed on film that he can separate -- whether lined up on the outside or in the slot.

Dotson catches everything, is fearless in the middle of the field and has outstanding awareness and instincts. He doesn't make a lot of people miss with the ball in his hands, and at 178 pounds, his play strength in the NFL is a question. But Dotson profiles as one of the wide receivers from this class who should be able to contribute right away.