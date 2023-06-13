Emmanuel Forbes ranked among top 10 most impactful NFC East rookies for 2023

Vacchiano believes that Forbes could end up spending time as a nickel corner with Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste as outside cornerbacks. Forbes mostly played on the outside during minicamp, but he did end up getting some snaps in nickel sets.

Vacchiano wrote that playing at nickel would give Forbes "more of a chance to roam and do what he does best -- go get the ball." We'll see how much time Forbes actually spends at that position, but the Commanders should be comfortable putting him there if the situation calls for it.

"He's looked pretty good," Rivera said. "He's very quick. That's one of the things that he is, he's really quick. When you get those little water bug routes where the guys are trying to run options off you inside or out, he seems to handle those very well."

The Commanders were adamant after drafting Forbes that he could help elevate their defense. While it's easier to look impressive in June than it is in August, there has been nothing that would suggest Forbes is incapable of being that type of player.

And if he can maintain that level of production throughout his rookie season, it can only mean good things for the Burgundy & Gold.