Eric Bieniemy is a fan of Howell, believes young QB 'has some stuff to him'

Eric Bieniemy has not spent much time watching Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell yet. Aside from Howell's time at UNC, the biggest sample size Bieniemy has had of the quarterback was Washington's season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

One of the things that stood out to Bieniemy the most during that Commanders 26-6 win: the flex that Howell gave after he plowed through Cowboys defenders on a nine-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

"That was some good s*," Bieniemy told Howell with a smile after his introductory press conference.

Despite Ron Rivera saying that Howell will likely enter the offseason workout program as the starter with a chance to earn the job during the season, there is still much for him to prove. Should Howell end up being the team's starter, Bieniemy will be tasked with getting the most out of his talents as the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator.

Bieniemy is not revealing too much right now, but he does seem excited to work with Howell.