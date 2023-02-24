Commanders players are fired up to have Bieniemy as their new OC

Eric Bieniemy sent a clear message to those in attendance for his introductory press conference about what he plans to do as the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders.

Over the course of the 30 minutes he spent answering questions from reporters in front to fellow coaches, staff members and players, Bieniemy explained that playing hard, fast and with a purpose will be emphasized in his offense, while a lack of effort will not be tolerated.

That was all Terry McLaurin needed to hear. Once the press conference was over, he shared a quick embrace with Bieniemy before explaining how excited he was for the new direction on offense.

"He's a champion, a multiple time champion," McLaurin said. "He knows what it takes to get to the mountaintop, and that's what we're all chasing."

McLaurin is not the only player fired up about Bieniemy, who is less than two weeks removed from winning a Super Bowl, coming to Washington. About a dozen of McLaurin's teammates were sitting in the front row listening to Bieniemy lay out his vision, and those who spoke to the media already seem bought into his plan.

Bieniemy comes from a team that has made a habit of creating the success the Commanders and their players want for themselves. During the five years Bieniemy served as the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator, the team advanced to the conference championship five times and won the Super Bowl twice.

But Bieniemy did not spend much time talking about his past or how many points he wants to score as the Commanders' play caller. Instead, he laid out the foundation for what he wants the Commanders' offense to be: a unit that is going to fight for 60 minutes and "do whatever the hell it takes to win."