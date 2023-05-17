Eric Bieniemy's coaching style is pushing players to 'get better each and every day'

What Bieniemy looks for the most as he peruses around the field and surveys team drills is attention to detail, and that includes everything from finishing drills -- Rodriguez got reminded of that when he messed up on a drill and Bieniemy yelled at him to finish from across the field -- to having the right footwork on plays.

"If we have a flat route, it's knowing where we're going and not getting too vertical," Rodriguez said. "Just getting straight to it. And then just small stuff. Like when we catch the ball, [make a] tight turn."

If a player does make a mistake, it doesn't take long for Bieniemy to point it out. Ask Nolan Laufenberg, who got an earful from the offensive coordinator when the operation in the huddle wasn't up to par during 7-on-7 drills.

"The center is in the huddle for a reason," Bieniemy yelled at Laufenberg. "Take control!"

There's a reason Bieniemy harps on those details so much: failing to execute everything correctly can lead to bigger mistakes.