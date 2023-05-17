News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Eric Bieniemy's coaching style is pushing players to 'get better each and every day'

May 17, 2023 at 03:30 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Bieniemy

It was a busy day at the Washington Commanders' training facility last Friday. Dozens of players moved from one end of the practice field to the other during rookie minicamp, all of whom were trying to make a strong impression on their new coaches.

Amid the hustle and bustle that occurred as the offense and defense went through individual and team drills, one word stood out among the rest: "Finish!"

"This is a little different this year having Eric Bieniemy out there," head coach Ron Rivera said before practice began that day.

That much has been clear from the time Bieniemy took over as the Commanders' offensive coordinator earlier this year. Meetings are earlier, breaks are shorter and mistakes are not tolerated. Those are the rules that come with a championship-caliber coach, and anyone thinking about slipping up will be called out, regardless of whether Bieniemy is 10 yards away or halfway across the field.

It hasn't taken long for the rookies to understand that the standards are high.

"He's loud from the jump," said running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. "Sometimes he's quiet, but he's watching."

What Bieniemy looks for the most as he peruses around the field and surveys team drills is attention to detail, and that includes everything from finishing drills -- Rodriguez got reminded of that when he messed up on a drill and Bieniemy yelled at him to finish from across the field -- to having the right footwork on plays.

"If we have a flat route, it's knowing where we're going and not getting too vertical," Rodriguez said. "Just getting straight to it. And then just small stuff. Like when we catch the ball, [make a] tight turn."

If a player does make a mistake, it doesn't take long for Bieniemy to point it out. Ask Nolan Laufenberg, who got an earful from the offensive coordinator when the operation in the huddle wasn't up to par during 7-on-7 drills.

"The center is in the huddle for a reason," Bieniemy yelled at Laufenberg. "Take control!"

There's a reason Bieniemy harps on those details so much: failing to execute everything correctly can lead to bigger mistakes.

"You may start thinking that you'll take a play off because the ball is not coming to you," Bieniemy said in a message to the team when he was hired. "The next thing you know, somebody is running behind you, and you miss a block. It's all about executing with great attention to detail and making the very most of that opportunity."

Related Links

PHOTOS | Commanders prepare for Phase 3

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders going through Wednesday's practice during the offseason workout program. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders).

05172023 OTAs KC29681
1 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29682
2 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29683
3 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29684
4 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29685
5 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29686
6 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29687
7 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29688
8 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29690
9 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29691
10 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29692
11 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29693
12 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29695
13 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29696
14 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29697
15 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29698
16 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29699
17 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29700
18 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29703
19 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29705
20 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29706_1
21 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29707
22 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29708
23 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29709
24 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29710
25 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29711
26 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29712
27 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29713
28 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29714
29 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29715
30 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29716
31 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29718
32 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29719
33 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29720
34 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29722
35 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29723
36 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29725
37 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29726
38 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29727
39 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29728
40 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29729
41 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29731
42 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29732
43 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29736
44 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29737
45 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29738
46 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29739
47 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs KC29740
48 / 100
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF006
49 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF133
50 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF132
51 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF126
52 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF130
53 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF135
54 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF129
55 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF128
56 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF127
57 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF124
58 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF134
59 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF131
60 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF122
61 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF125
62 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF117
63 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF115
64 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF116
65 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF121
66 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF114
67 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF098
68 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF112
69 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF086
70 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF103
71 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF106
72 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF107
73 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF102
74 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF111
75 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF097
76 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF101
77 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF095
78 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF091
79 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF094
80 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF090
81 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF085
82 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF088
83 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF084
84 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF016
85 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF087
86 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF027
87 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF028
88 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF026
89 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF015
90 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF017
91 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF024
92 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF012
93 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF011
94 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF005
95 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF009
96 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF008
97 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF010
98 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF001
99 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05172023 OTAs EF003
100 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Once the players get the details down, speed is their next priority. Practicing at high tempo is something offensive lineman Braeden Daniels is used to from his days playing for Utah, but Friday's practice was "up there" in terms of the most intense practices he's had.

"Everything we do is with intention," Daniels said. "We're out here to work, we're out here to get better, and we're out here to win games."

Daniels said Bieniemy "brings the juice," and that helps motivate the team even further.

"He's pushing us to get better each and every day, and that's what we're here for."

It's not that Bieniemy expected everything to be perfect; it was the first real day that the rookies were able to practice together, and about half of the players on the field that day were only there as tryouts. So, there were bound to be mistakes as they learned more about Bieniemy's coaching style.

It didn't take long for the rookies to understand what Bieniemy expects out of them. Luckily for them, there's still plenty of time to correct their errors.

"You could tell he was lowkey pissed off," Rodriguez said. "We're trying to fix it, and we will tomorrow."

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders get back to work with offseason workout program

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

news

Commanders set date for preseason matchup with Bengals

The Washington Commanders are one step closer to completely setting their preseason schedule with a date and time for the home matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Benjamin St-Juste has All-Pro aspirations for 2023

After spending the last two years honing his skill set, St-Juste foresees a jump in his development.

news

Commanders sign XFL offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

'I'm so grateful for her': Daron Payne sends heartwarming message to his mother during acceptance speech

After winning the Washington Player the Year Award at the Burgundy & Gold gala last weekend, Daron Payne took the time to tell his mother just how much he cares about her.

news

Chris Rodriguez knows his mother would be proud of him starting his NFL journey

Rodriguez is always looking for ways to highlight the impact his mom had on him. He has a large support system that includes his father, aunts, uncles, cousins and his fiancé, but he credits his mother as "my biggest motivation in life" and someone who pushed him to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

news

Wake Up Washington | Recapping rookie minicamp

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 15, 2023.

news

Rookie minicamp notebook | Emmanuel Forbes gets his first pick

The Washington Commanders' rookies, college free agents and tryout players were at the first practice of rookie minicamp. Here are some takeaways from the afternoon

news

Statement from Commanders Co-Owners Tanya and Dan Snyder

Co-Owners Tanya and Dan Snyder have released the following statement.

news

Inside the Commanders' first day of rookie minicamp

There will be plenty of growing pains for all the rookies this weekend, but the rookie class intends to make the most of it.

news

Commanders sign KJ Henry, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Andre Jones Jr. to rookie deals

The Washington Commanders have begun signing their 2023 draft class. Defensive end KJ Henry, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and defensive end Andre Jones Jr. all signed their rookie deals earlier this week.

Advertising