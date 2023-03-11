Four things to know about Bobby Engram

The Washington Commanders have hired Bobby Engram as their new receivers coach. Here are four things to know about one of the team's newest coaches.

1. He was a legend at Penn State.

Engram was a three-time All-State receiver at Camden High School in South Carolina. That was more than enough to earn him a scholarship at Penn State University. Four years later, he had established himself as one of the best wideouts in program history.

Engram helped the Nittany Lions finish the 1994 season with an undefeated record by recording 52 receptions for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns. He capped off his junior season by winning the first-ever Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes the best receiver in college football.