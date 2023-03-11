Four things to know about Bobby Engram

The Washington Commanders have hired Bobby Engram as their new receivers coach. Here are four things to know about one of the team's newest coaches.
1. He was a legend at Penn State.
Engram was a three-time All-State receiver at Camden High School in South Carolina. That was more than enough to earn him a scholarship at Penn State University. Four years later, he had established himself as one of the best wideouts in program history.
Engram helped the Nittany Lions finish the 1994 season with an undefeated record by recording 52 receptions for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns. He capped off his junior season by winning the first-ever Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes the best receiver in college football.
The 1994 season was not just a blip on Engram's career, though. He finished his college career with 163 receptions, which stood as a program record until 2008. But Engram's resume still includes him as the program's all-time leader in yards (3,026) and touchdowns (31). He was also a standout punt returner with 786 yards, which puts him second in school history.
2. He had a long playing career.
Engram was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1996, and while he never made it to the Pro Bowl during his 14-year career, he did prove himself as a reliable target.
From Engram's first season to his last in 2009, his catch rate never dipped below 50%. His career average per game was 44 yards, but he had 11.9 yards per catch with 41% of his catches resulting in first downs. His best season came in 2007, when he hit career-highs in targets (134), receptions (94) and yards (1,147).
Engram spent seven seasons with the Seahawks, and while he was not a consistent starter for the team, he is still ranked sixth in receiving yards (4,859), seventh in receptions (399) and fifth in targets (598) in franchise history.
Engram also returned kicks at various points of his career, although he was used in that role as a rookie. For his career, Engram 1,702 return yards and two touchdowns.
3. Players tend to have success under his tutelage.
Engram did not waste much time starting his coaching career. He accepted a job as an offensive assistant with the 49ers the same day he retired from playing in 2011. He has worked for four teams at the college and professional level, and players have a history of success with him.
The best example of that is Engram's eight seasons with the Ravens. He coached All-Pro WR Steve Smith Sr. To a 79-receptions 1,065-yard season with six touchdowns. Two years later, Engram helped WR Mike Wallace achieve his third-career 1,000-yard campaign (1,017 yards on 72 receptions) in the receiver's first season with the team.
Engram was moved to the tight end position in 2019, and Mark Andrews earned his first Pro Bowl while leading the team with 64 receptions, 852 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst rounded out a trio that accounted for three of the Ravens top five receptions leaders.
And in Engram's final season with the Ravens, Andrews had a career-high 1,361 yards with nine scores, earning a First Team All-Pro selection.
4. He established the Bobbi Engram fund to honor his late daughter.
Engram's family experienced tragedy back in 2018 when his daughter, Bobbi Engram, passed away from Sickle Cell Anemia. Bobbi had struggled with the disease all her life, but that only fueled her passion for finding a cure. Five years later, Engram and his family still share that same commitment through the Bobbi Engram Foundation, which was founded in 2008.
The foundation is a private non-profit organization dedicated to serving individuals who suffer from Sickle Cell Anemia. The group partners with medical institutions around the country to find a cure for the disease.
People interested in donating to the foundation can do so on the website, HERE.