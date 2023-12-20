News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Practice notes | Howell wants to be more consistent, 'put good ball on tape' for final three games

Dec 20, 2023 at 04:09 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

12202023 Practice EF00208

The biggest question the Washington Commanders needed to answer this season was whether fifth-round pick Sam Howell could provide long-term answers to the quarterback uncertainty that has existed in Washington for two decades. At times, especially earlier in the year, it seemed like the carousel was at least slowing down with Howell producing more good than bad.

However, it seems like Howell has hit a wall in his development. Over the last four games, Howell has thrown six interceptions compared to two touchdowns, completed just 56.8% of his passes and thrown for 785 yards. After completing 11-of-26 passes for 102 yards against the Rams, he was pulled in the fourth quarter with Jacoby Brissett finishing the game.

Howell will remain the team's starter, but in a season where everything is a lesson, coach Ron Rivera and the Commanders are hoping that he will grow from the experience.

"Just wasn't good enough," Howell said. "I got to play better, got to execute better. So, it is what it is. I know I'm not defined by this one game or anything like that."

PHOTOS | Commanders practice, 12/20

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders preparing for their Christmas Eve matchup against the New York Jets.

12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48420
1 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48421
2 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48423
3 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48424
4 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48425
5 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48426
6 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48427
7 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48429
8 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48431
9 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48432
10 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48433
11 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48434
12 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48436
13 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48438
14 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48439
15 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48441
16 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48442
17 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48443
18 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48444
19 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48445
20 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48446
21 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48447
22 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48448
23 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48449
24 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48450
25 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48451
26 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48452
27 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48453
28 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48454
29 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48455
30 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48456
31 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48457
32 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48458
33 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48460
34 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48461
35 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 WK16 Wednesday Practice48462
36 / 59
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
12202023 Practice EF00201
37 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00208
38 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00223
39 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00231
40 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00230
41 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00229
42 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00226
43 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00220
44 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00221
45 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00222
46 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00216
47 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00212
48 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00217
49 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00214
50 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00207
51 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00219
52 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00205
53 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00204
54 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00210
55 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00211
56 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00202
57 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00203
58 / 59
12202023 Practice EF00206
59 / 59
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Commanders' offense had been struggling for weeks prior to playing the Rams in Los Angeles, partly because of how difficult this stretch of the season has been. It seems like a lifetime ago that Washington was seconds away forcing overtime against the Seattle Seahawks with Howell throwing three touchdowns and completing 66% of his passes.

As Howell has struggled, so has the Commanders' offense. While opposing offenses have had their way against the Commanders as they have for most of the season, Washington has done little to keep up. Over the last three weeks, they've averaged the eighth fewest points per game (15). They've failed to score more than 20 points since their matchup against the Seahawks on Nov. 12.

However, there were sparks of life when Brissett got on the field. The Commanders only needed five plays to get into the end zone with him under center, and the next time he was one the field, hit Terry McLaurin for a 49-yard gain -- the longest play by a Washington receiver all year.

The biggest difference that Rivera and Howell noticed: Brissett played more freely during the two drives he was out there.

"When in talking with Sam the other day about getting a chance to take a step back and watch Jacoby was that he thought that exactly," Rivera said.

Related Links

It wasn't a surprise that Brissett ended the day with 124 yards on eight completions. He does have a gunslinger mentality, Rivera said of Brissett, but he's also known for being a "very smart, very savvy football player." And Howell admitted that he learns a lot every time he gets to watch Brissett play.

"He played well. He did a good job," Howell said after the game. "He was dealing football and giving guys a chance."

The hope is that the time on the sideline will give Howell a chance to reset and get back to play the way the team knows he's capable of. It's not as if that talent just went away; Rivera still believes that Howell is the same player who helped the Commanders fight back against the Broncos with 299 yards and two touchdowns and hang with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As the Commanders prepare for their final three opponents, all of which possess top defenses, Rivera wants to see more consistency from Howell.

"It's been a tough few weeks," Rivera said. "We haven't played the way we've wanted as a team. I think again, it is a good opportunity as we just look at them, focus in on them one at a time and play consistent football."

That's a goal that Howell shares. He felt that he "made some of the easy things hard" against the Rams, which is not the expectation he has for himself. His goals to be more consistent are simple: complete more passes, get his completion percentage back up and stay on schedule.

"I could hang in the pocket a little bit more," Howell said. "I think I've bailed out of pocket sometimes where I didn't need to. So, there's just some little things here and there that I know I could do a better job of that'll help me play more efficient football."

His expectations for the final three games are simple as well: just put "good ball on tape."

"I feel like for the most part, I've played some good ball this year and I just got to do it at a more consistent rate," Howell said. "I want to go into these last three games and be really consistent and be really good and just be efficient and give my team a chance to win. I just want to be playing my best football for these last three games."

Related Content

news

Commanders-Jets Week 16 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 16 matchup.
news

Commanders vs. Jets preview | A Christmas Eve battle in the AFC East

The Washington Commanders are heading back to East Rutherford, New Jersey, for a matchup with the New York Jets in Week 16. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
news

Terry McLaurin gets to be a kid again during holiday event at STEM lab

In partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union and the Washington Commanders, the students were able to have a day of experiential learning, bonding and making lasting, important memories on the grounds of confidence and empowerment.
news

Terrell Burgess 'grateful' to lead special teams players in Pro Bowl votes

There are a handful of Washington Commanders players who have a shot at making the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, but the player with the best odds at this point in the voting process is one that wasn't even on the Commanders' active roster until two months ago. 
news

Wake Up Washington | A look at Sam Howell's development

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.
news

Three things to watch in Washington's final three games

Here are three things the Commanders have to hope for in the final three games.
news

Commanders sign LS Tucker Addington to practice squad

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Tuesday.
news

Notes & Quotes | 'We can hope that he understands, he learns, he grows from'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera just got done addressing the media following the team's 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Here are some notes and quotes from his press conference with the media. 
news

Five takeaways from Washington's Week 15 loss to the Rams

The Washington Commanders dropped their fifth consecutive game with a 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Here are five takeaways from the defeat, presented by Maryland Lottery. 
news

Commanders release LS Camaron Cheeseman

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Monday.
news

Wake Up Washington | Some final thoughts on Week 15

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
Advertising