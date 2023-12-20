Practice notes | Howell wants to be more consistent, 'put good ball on tape' for final three games

The Commanders' offense had been struggling for weeks prior to playing the Rams in Los Angeles, partly because of how difficult this stretch of the season has been. It seems like a lifetime ago that Washington was seconds away forcing overtime against the Seattle Seahawks with Howell throwing three touchdowns and completing 66% of his passes.

As Howell has struggled, so has the Commanders' offense. While opposing offenses have had their way against the Commanders as they have for most of the season, Washington has done little to keep up. Over the last three weeks, they've averaged the eighth fewest points per game (15). They've failed to score more than 20 points since their matchup against the Seahawks on Nov. 12.

However, there were sparks of life when Brissett got on the field. The Commanders only needed five plays to get into the end zone with him under center, and the next time he was one the field, hit Terry McLaurin for a 49-yard gain -- the longest play by a Washington receiver all year.

The biggest difference that Rivera and Howell noticed: Brissett played more freely during the two drives he was out there.