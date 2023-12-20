Terrell Burgess 'grateful' to lead special teams players in Pro Bowl votes

Burgess has done well filling Reaves and Forrest's roles with five of his seven tackles coming on special teams. Burgess has a mindset of refusing to be blocked, which he says is an important factor when playing on the punt coverage unit.

"When it comes to special teams, you just gotta be willing to do it," Burgess said. "You're gonna make a tackle or you're gonna make this block or you're gonna do this, you're gonna do that."

That kind of effort gets notices by coaches, and it can lead to players crafting career out of playing on special teams. Burgess mentioned Matthew Slater, who has been voted to 10 Pro Bowls as a special teams player, recording 188 tackles over the course of his 16-year career.

Burgess has also benefitted from speaking with Reaves, who made his first Pro Bowl last season and was voted as a First Team All-Pro as a special teams contributor.

"Since I've been here, I definitely learned a lot from him, especially when it comes to special teams," Burgess said. "He's one of those guys that...just has energy and you gravitate towards him and the way he approaches special teams. So, I think just being able to learn from him before I was from the active and watching him play and since he went down, like being able to do what I can to emulate him and the way he plays and just be able to play the best of my ability."

Burgess said he was surprised when Nick Whiteside II told him that he was leading special teams players in Pro Bowl votes, especially after only being on the active roster for about two months, but at the same time, he knows it's the result of hard work paying off.

"We all come in here to play to the best of our abilities," Burgess said. "So, if somebody's taking notice of that, I'm definitely grateful about it. Hopefully I can just keep getting a few more tackles."