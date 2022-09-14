Hail Mail | Answering questions on Darrick Forrest, Carson Wentz's arm strength

Personally, Charles, I think Scott Turner did a great job calling Sunday's game. Turner, quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese and the rest of the offensive coaches were ecstatic to have Wentz on the roster because of his arm strength. He used it some against the Jaguars, see the 49-yard touchdown from Terry McLaurin, and it created some of the most exciting moments of the afternoon. I think it's important to remember that Turner wants Wentz to use his arm at the right moments. Washington has plenty of weapons that can make plays with the ball in their hands, and it was clear that Turner wanted to distribute the ball to them quickly. The other thing to remember is that we're going on a one-game sample size. We will need to see a few more games to get a better grasp on how this offense will take shape in 2022.