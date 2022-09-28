Hail Mail | Turning the page to Dallas

Danny A.: Why aren't we bringing in veteran free agents that are out there who could help our team immediately? Why didn't we move on players in the summer that could help us?

It's a good idea in theory, Danny, but here's the thing: the veteran free agents that are out there at this point in the year are not the type that will help the team immediately for the most part. You can look at Spotrac if you like, though.

As for the other part of your question, the Commanders might have tried to get defensive players this summer. We rarely hear about team moves unless they actually agree to terms with a player, so we will never know for sure. That is why I try not to begrudge a team for what it did or did not do in free agency. I will not make an assessment with incomplete information.

Here are some things I will say about it, though: acquiring Wentz changed a lot of their plans. The Commanders needed an answer at quarterback, and that cost money. They got one, and they paid for it. The Commanders were also bidding against 31 other teams for players' services. The players are going to take the deals that are in their best interest. Those who signed with Washington felt that the contracts were in their best interest; those who did not chose other options.