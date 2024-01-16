How to watch Adam Peters' introductory press conference as Washington's GM

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters will address the media for the first time today. The press conference will take place at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of the OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park.
"I am incredibly grateful to Josh Harris and the Washington Commanders ownership group for this once in a lifetime opportunity," Peters said. "My family and I are thrilled for the chance to be a part of the DMV community and look forward to connecting with such a storied, passionate Commanders' fan base. I am eternally grateful to the York family, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and the entire 49ers organization for an amazing experience. Throughout my career in the NFL, I've learned that successful organizations begin with a strong ownership group willing to commit the resources needed to foster a culture of winning. We have that here in Washington and it's my responsibility and privilege to carry out the mission of delivering a team that will ultimately compete for Super Bowls. I know how much the Commanders mean to our fans, our owners, the legends who paved the way for this franchise, and the NFL. The work starts now."
The Commanders' press conference will be available on the franchise's social media channels.
