How to watch Eric Bieniemy's introductory press conference

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addresses the media during a news conference for Sunday's NFL AFC championship football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Troy Vincent wrapped up the NFLâ€™s three-day General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit with a passionate plea to anyone who still thinks there arenâ€™t worthy Black candidates for head coaching positions. Vincent praised Houston Texans assistant coach Pep Hamilton, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and several other coaches who gave impressive presentations during this weekâ€™s webinar. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)