News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

How to watch Eric Bieniemy's introductory press conference

Feb 23, 2023 at 09:00 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

AP21175052665264
Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addresses the media during a news conference for Sunday's NFL AFC championship football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Troy Vincent wrapped up the NFLâ€™s three-day General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit with a passionate plea to anyone who still thinks there arenâ€™t worthy Black candidates for head coaching positions. Vincent praised Houston Texans assistant coach Pep Hamilton, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and several other coaches who gave impressive presentations during this weekâ€™s webinar. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Today is the day.

Nearly one week has passed since the Washington Commanders hired Eric Bieniemy as their assistant head coach/offensive coordinator. Now, after five days of waiting, fans will get to hear Bieniemy's new vision for the Commanders' offense.

Here's what you need to know to watch today's introductory press conference.

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 23 | 11 a.m.

WHERE: OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park

STREAM:

Check out what's on Commanders.com about Eric Bieniemy:

sje0p8bmqimlyc3jrzrc

Eric Bieniemy

Assistant head coach/Offensive coordinator

    Quotes about Eric Bieniemy

    “EB means the world to me. The way he holds me accountable, the way he makes me be great every single day, this man’s one of a kind.” Patrick Mahomes
    “He prides himself on details and execution. He’s old-school, man. He played running back, back in the day. So, of course, he’s one of those guys that is all for the run-first mentality, but he’s definitely one of those people that wants to get the most out of his players.” Adrian Peterson
    “Now, his style of coaching isn't for everyone to like - it's not to be liked, it's to make sure that you're the best player that you can be." Maurice Jones-Drew
    "Wherever he goes, he's going to bring out the best in all his players. He's going to push them to a level they didn't even know they had. He's a great coach that coaches the details.” Jamaal Charles

    Related Content

    news

    'I was dreaming too small': Tyrae Reid Jr. has been inspired, galvanized by Doug Williams Diversity Coaching Fellowship

    Throughout the 2022 season, the former Bowie State quarterback and coach worked as an offensive assistant for the Commanders and found the experience impacted him in more ways than he could ever have predicted.

    news

    Commanders position review | Wide receiver

    Over the next few weeks, Commanders.com will break down every position group and lay out how the Commanders could improve the group in the coming months. Next up are the wide receivers.

    news

    Get ready for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

    In just a few days, college football's top prospects will congregate at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Here's a position-by-position breakdown of every player invited.

    news

    Wake Up Washington | Bieniemy 'prides himself on details and execution'

    A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

    news

    Commanders' 2022 uniform detail inspired by Black trailblazer Benjamin Banneker

    Over the decades, the diamond shape, and the four Northwest, Northeast, Southwest and Southeast quadrants it houses, became integral to the life of metro D.C. Today Banneker's legacy can be seen across the city in the many schools, parks and community centers that bear his name.

    news

    'The man's one of a kind': Bieniemy's former players praise his coaching style

    Bieniemy has coached some of the league's best players during his career, and many of them believe he was pivotal in their development.

    news

    Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Lance Zierlein has the Commanders taking in the first round

    For the next two months, Commanders.com will be highlighting one mock draft from a draft expert each week and delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up is Florida's O'Cyrus Torrence.

    news

    Wake Up Washington | A new direction for the Commanders' offense

    A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

    news

    Commanders fans react to Eric Bieniemy joining the Commanders' coaching staff

    The Commanders have a new assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, and fan are loving the acquisition. Here's a look at how they are reacting to the news on social media.

    news

    Five things to know about Eric Bieniemy

    The Washington Commanders have found their new offensive coordinator after an extensive search. Two-time Super Bowl-winning coordinator Eric Bieniemy will join the coaching staff as the Commanders' assistant head coach in addition to being the team's play caller. Here are five things to know about the Commanders' newest coach.

    news

    Commanders hire Eric Bieniemy as assistant head coach/offensive coordinator

    The Chiefs have boasted one of the league's best offenses since Bieniemy took over as their offensive coordinator. During that time, the Chiefs have never finished lower than sixth in total yards per game, including three seasons of leading the league in the category in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

    Advertising