How to watch Eric Bieniemy's introductory press conference

Nearly one week has passed since the Washington Commanders hired Eric Bieniemy as their assistant head coach/offensive coordinator. Now, after five days of waiting, fans will get to hear Bieniemy's new vision for the Commanders' offense.
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 23 | 11 a.m.
WHERE: OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park
- Twitter: @Commanders (Turn on notification)
- Washington Commanders Facebook Page
- Washington Commanders YouTube channel
Quotes about Eric Bieniemy
“EB means the world to me. The way he holds me accountable, the way he makes me be great every single day, this man’s one of a kind.” Patrick Mahomes
“He prides himself on details and execution. He’s old-school, man. He played running back, back in the day. So, of course, he’s one of those guys that is all for the run-first mentality, but he’s definitely one of those people that wants to get the most out of his players.” Adrian Peterson
“Now, his style of coaching isn't for everyone to like - it's not to be liked, it's to make sure that you're the best player that you can be." Maurice Jones-Drew
"Wherever he goes, he's going to bring out the best in all his players. He's going to push them to a level they didn't even know they had. He's a great coach that coaches the details.” Jamaal Charles