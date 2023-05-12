Inside the Commanders' first day of rookie minicamp

Washington's rookies will have plenty to do over the next month, but getting to know their new teammates is near the top of their list. After all, they will be spending almost every day together, so it would benefit them to get an early start on building their chemistry together.

For some, like Rodriguez, that has already begun. Not long after he got off the plane, he began chatting with Emmanuel Forbes about their days playing against each other in the SEC with Kentucky and Mississippi State, respectively.

"Something I didn't even realize is that we haven't beat them at home for eight years and they haven't beat us at home for eight years, and I didn't know that the whole time I've been there," Rodriguez said. "We talked about the games and everything and the next time I see him, I'll probably get his number."

The rookies won't be spending too much time on the field with the veterans (that will come during OTAs on May 22) but making a strong impression on them is important as well. Forbes has already met with fellow cornerback Cameron Dantzler and received a text from Montez Sweat, another former Mississippi State Bulldog.

As for Rodriguez, he got a text from Antonio Gibson, who was a role model for him, not long after he was drafted, and he let the fourth year running back know that he plans on asking plenty of questions.