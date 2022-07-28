'I think he has a chance to help us a lot': Jahan Dotson has left a strong impression on Terry McLaurin

Of all the things that McLaurin noticed about Dotson's skill set during the California workout organized by Carson Wentz, his natural ability to make catches was what he listed first. Anyone who has watched Dotson since June would confirm that notion; Dotson has "a very business-like approach," McLaurin said, and it's clear he handles himself like a professional.

Dotson has been developing trust in his hands since he was a kid, when he was throwing footballs in his room to avoid doing extra pushups for his cousin for every dropped pass.

"Catching the football was always something I…didn't take for granted," Dotson said during his introductory press conference with local media.

The extra dedication has paid off throughout Dotson's career. He had one of the lowest drop rates in the 2022 draft class, and that has certainly carried over to the NFL level. The most recent example of that came during Thursday's practice, when he hauled in a sideline throw with Benjamin St-Juste providing tight coverage.

There are several reasons why that play was impressive to McLaurin, all of which circle back to Dotson's confidence in his hands.