News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

'I think he has a chance to help us a lot': Jahan Dotson has left a strong impression on Terry McLaurin

Jul 28, 2022 at 05:38 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

07282022 Training Camp EF034
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin didn't know it at the time, but Washington Commanders' first-round pick Jahan Dotson impressed him long before he ever suited up for the Burgundy & Gold.

By now, most Washington fans know about the one-handed snag Dotson had against Ohio State, and since McLaurin is a former Buckeye, he's more familiar with the touchdown than most. As someone who excels at making contested catches at the NFL level, the play from Dotson earned a hat tip from the Commanders' wideout.

Years later, McLaurin got to see those skills in person during a player-run workout in California, and the two-time captain was impressed once again. He saw the crisp route running, the wide catch radius and most importantly, the ability to make game-changing plays.

Dotson has already shown tastes of that impact during OTAs and the first two days of training camp, and McLaurin said there's a reason why making those more difficult catches comes easy to Dotson.

"When you're a sure-handed guy like he is and has been up until this point, he has a lot of confidence when the ball does get into his vicinity," McLaurin said.

PHOTOS | Training Camp 7/28

The defense stood out during the second day of the Washington Commanders' training camp. Check out the top shots from Thursday's practice. (Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

07282022 TC 287
1 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 288
2 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 289
3 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 290
4 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 291
5 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 292
6 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 293
7 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 294
8 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 295
9 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 296
10 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 297
11 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 298
12 / 114
Kourtney Carroll
07282022 TC 299
13 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 300
14 / 114
Kourtney Carroll
07282022 TC 301
15 / 114
Kourtney Carroll
07282022 TC 302
16 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 303
17 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 304
18 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 305
19 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 306
20 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 307
21 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 308
22 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 309
23 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 310
24 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 311
25 / 114
Kourtney Carroll
07282022 TC 312
26 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 313
27 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 314
28 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 315
29 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 316
30 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 317
31 / 114
Kourtney Carroll
07282022 TC 318
32 / 114
Kourtney Carroll
07282022 TC 319
33 / 114
Kourtney Carroll
07282022 TC 320
34 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 321
35 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 322
36 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 323
37 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 324
38 / 114
Kourtney Carroll
07282022 TC 325
39 / 114
Kourtney Carroll
07282022 TC 326
40 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 327
41 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 328
42 / 114
Kourtney Carroll
07282022 TC 329
43 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 330
44 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 331
45 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 332
46 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 333
47 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 334
48 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 335
49 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 336
50 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 337
51 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 338
52 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 339
53 / 114
Kourtney Carroll
07282022 TC 340
54 / 114
Kourtney Carroll
07282022 TC 341
55 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 342
56 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 343
57 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 344
58 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 345
59 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 346
60 / 114
Kourtney Carroll
07282022 TC 347
61 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 348
62 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 349
63 / 114
Kourtney Carroll
07282022 TC 350
64 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 351
65 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 352
66 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 353
67 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 354
68 / 114
Kourtney Carroll
07282022 TC 355
69 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 356
70 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 357
71 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 358
72 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 359
73 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 360
74 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 361
75 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 362
76 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 363
77 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 364
78 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 365
79 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 366
80 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 367
81 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 368
82 / 114
Kourtney Carroll
07282022 TC 369
83 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 370
84 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 371
85 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 372
86 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 373
87 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 374
88 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 375
89 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 376
90 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 377
91 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 378
92 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 379
93 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 380
94 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 381
95 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 382
96 / 114
Emilee Fails
07282022 TC 383
97 / 114
Kourtney Carroll
07282022 TC 384
98 / 114
Kourtney Carroll
07282022 TC 385
99 / 114
Kourtney Carroll
07282022 TC 386
100 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 387
101 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 388
102 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 389
103 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 390
104 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 391
105 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 392
106 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 393
107 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 394
108 / 114
Kourtney Carroll
07282022 TC 395
109 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 396
110 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 397
111 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 398
112 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282022 TC 399
113 / 114
Kourtney Carroll
07282022 TC 400
114 / 114
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Of all the things that McLaurin noticed about Dotson's skill set during the California workout organized by Carson Wentz, his natural ability to make catches was what he listed first. Anyone who has watched Dotson since June would confirm that notion; Dotson has "a very business-like approach," McLaurin said, and it's clear he handles himself like a professional.

Dotson has been developing trust in his hands since he was a kid, when he was throwing footballs in his room to avoid doing extra pushups for his cousin for every dropped pass.

"Catching the football was always something I…didn't take for granted," Dotson said during his introductory press conference with local media.

The extra dedication has paid off throughout Dotson's career. He had one of the lowest drop rates in the 2022 draft class, and that has certainly carried over to the NFL level. The most recent example of that came during Thursday's practice, when he hauled in a sideline throw with Benjamin St-Juste providing tight coverage.

There are several reasons why that play was impressive to McLaurin, all of which circle back to Dotson's confidence in his hands.

"I think what he did great on that pass...is a lot of receivers may fade away a little bit and let the ball get caught inside," McLaurin said. "And it gives the DB a chance to get his hand in there. But when you trust your hands like he does, he kept the defensive back in between him and the ball and he caught it on his outside shoulder."

Related Links

Dotson had what McLaurin referred to as "good late hands," which is a tough skill to master.

"I'm still working on that skill a little bit as well," McLaurin said. "The more you improve and the more you go against these great defensive backs in the league, you have to use little subtle things like that to keep them away from getting their hands in on the ball."

Dotson has looked impressive this offseason, although he is still weeks away from putting his skills on display in a game that counts, and he still has much to learn. That's where having McLaurin comes in handy. Even though McLaurin is just 26 years old, he's been a mentor for the Commanders' current and former wideouts.

"If I can do anything that I can to share my wisdom, to share what I've learned from this game, to try to be infectious with my personality, with my confidence, with my competitiveness, I think that that breeds a stronger room," McLaurin said. "It breeds a healthy room to where guys know they could trust you."

Dotson is already off to a strong start when it comes to preparing for the NFL. McLaurin has seen it firsthand, and he knows the rookie will continue to improve.

He intends on doing whatever he can to help streamline that process.

"I just wanna continue to encourage him to be himself, help continue to hone in on his skills, take the coaching really well, which he already does," McLaurin said. "I think he has a chance to help us a lot."

Related Content

news

Media Roundup | Terry McLaurin excited to mentor Jahan Dotson

Another training camp practice for the Washington Commanders is in the books, and head coach Ron Rivera, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and safety Bobby McCain all addressed the media. Here are some of the highlights from their press conferences.

news

Commanders take Chase Roullier off the PUP list, place Antonio Gandy-Golden on the Reserve/Retired list

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster moves Thursday afternoon.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders adjust to guardian caps at first practice of training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

news

Media Roundup | Ron Rivera sees Brian Robinson as 'big, strong, powerful downhill runner'

The Washington Commanders have wrapped their first practice of training camp, and head coach Ron Rivera, quarterback Carson Wentz and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen addressed the media. Here are some of the highlights from their press conferences.

news

Carson Wentz focused on building chemistry to start camp

Wentz is excited to be with his new team, but his first priority is making sure he has a strong connection with his pass-catchers.

news

Training Camp Notebook | Carson Wentz, Terry McLaurin begin building chemistry

The first-day jitters were in the air as the Washington Commanders kicked off their 2022 training camp. Here are some observations from the day.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera prepares to evaluate Commanders' potential in training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

news

Quick hits from Ron Rivera's introductory training camp press conference

Ron Rivera just wrapped up his introductory training camp press conference. Here are some quick hits from him addressing the media.

news

Hail Mail | Training camp is finally upon us

In this week's edition of Hail Mail, staff writer Zach Selby answers questions about the offense and depth at linebacker and defensive end

news

Commanders place Chase Young, Logan Thomas, Tyler Larsen, Chase Roullier on PUP list; Cornelius Lucas placed on NFI list

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster moves Tuesday afternoon.

news

Commanders players begin reporting for training camp

On Tuesday, the Washington Commanders began filing into the team facility in Ashburn, Virginia to report for the third training camp of Ron Rivera's tenure.

Advertising