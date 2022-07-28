Training Camp Notebook | Defense shines on Day 2

It's normally difficult to proclaim a "winner" of practice, but it was clear which unit was outperforming the other during Day 2 of the Washington Commanders' training camp.

From the time team drills started to the moment practice concluded, the defense had the offense's number. Players were harassing quarterbacks in the backfield, and defensive backs allowed little, if any progress from receivers.

So, without further ado, let's go through some of those highlights.

-- Kendall Fuller was the star of the defensive backs today and blew up several plays. He snuffed out a screen pass to Curtis Samuel before it even began to develop, and he has multiple pass breakups. One of the most memorable came against Dyami Brown, who had the pass from Carson Wentz secured before Fuller popped it out for Cole Holcomb to scoop up for an interception.