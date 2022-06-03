Percy Butler is eager to learn, and it's leaving a good impression on his teammates

Butler is one of the top candidates for the defense's Buffalo nickel position, and anyone curious about what that entails should look at what Kam Curl did in the role during the first two years of his career. The position demands players to be versatile; one play could require them to operate as more of an outside linebacker, while the other could see them lining up wide and covering tight ends or slot receivers.

The reason Curl was able to succeed as Washington's Buffalo nickel in 2020 and 2021 -- he recorded 187 tackles, nine pass breakups and three interceptions in that span -- was because he picked up the scheme quickly. From what McCain has seen, Butler is eager to learn as well.