Jonathan Allen, Antonio Gibson named to PFWA All-NFC team

Jan 24, 2022 at 08:20 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and running back Antonio Gibson were named to the Professional Football Writers of America's All-NFC team, which was announced Monday afternoon.

Allen, who was named to his first Pro Bowl earlier this year, put together a career season after signing a four-year extension in July, His nine sacks helped him record the third-highest pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus for his position with only Aaron Donald and Cameron Hayward performing better.

Allen was the first Washington defensive tackle to be named to the Pro Bowl since Dave Butz in 1983. Allen is also the first ever defensive tackle in Washington franchise history to be named a starter in the Pro Bowl. 

"He's one of our captains and he's one of our leaders and Jon's presence in the run game first and foremost has been outstanding," defensive line coach Sam Mills III said of Allen.

Gibson, who was named to the All-NFC team alongside the Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook, is fresh off his first 1,000-yard season. Not only did he lead the NFC East in rushing, but he also finished second behind Cook for the most rushing yards in the conference. Gibson also caught 42 of his 52 targets for 294 yards and three touchdowns, one of which was a 73-yard catch-and-run against the Buffalo Bills.

"With the ball in his hands, I think he's as good as any back in the league," head coach Ron Rivera said of Gibson.

The full PFWA All-NFL and All-NFC teams can be viewed *HERE. *

