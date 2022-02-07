News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Updates on the Senior Bowl, Chase Young and more

Feb 07, 2022 at 08:08 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW020722

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post Nicki Jhabvala writes about Chase Young's rehab process.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier provides an update on the 2022 Senior Bowl.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports on the quarterbacks playing in the Senior Bowl.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras gives his opinions on what the Super Bowl means for the Commanders.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras also writes about the Commanders' merchandise being in high demand.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Chase Young loves the Commanders' new uniforms.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about London Fletcher's comments on Jamin Davis.

-- ESPN's John Keim provides a deeper look into how Washington decided on its new name.

-- Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Brener asks what is the Commanders' biggest weapon.

-- Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer gives his opinions on what Washington has to offer in free agency.

-- Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Brenner highlights the quarterback position in the 2022 NFL Draft.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig talks to NFL scouts about the quarterbacks in this year's draft class. (Siubscription)

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

-- Command More

-- Players to watch in the 2022 Senior Bowl

-- Rivera: Commanders' new identity is a 'new chapter'

-- The Washington Football Team is now the Washington Commanders

-- 4 things to know about the Washington Commanders' new uniforms

-- Social media reacts to Washington's new identity

-- Top quotes from the Washington Commanders' brand reveal press conference

-- New name, same service for Commanders Jonathan Allen

-- PHOTOS | Washington Commanders unveil new uniforms

-- Brand Reveal Video

