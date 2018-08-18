Kapri Bibbs And Martez Carter Carry The Load Against The Jets

With the high frequency of injuries the Redskins offense has been forced to deal with in the past couple of weeks, it's no surprise questions have risen about how this will affect roster spots. Bibbs however, quickly put a stop to inquiries about his newfound opportunity.

"You know, I don't look at a situation of a guy going down for me to prosper off of that because I should've been prospering before that," Bibbs said. "That's what I work hard every single day for, to make this roster, even if everybody's healthy. If something happens to these guys, I'm praying for these guys – I don't think about them going down. I think about their health – that's what I think about. Because I know that the whole time I was going to go out and do what I was supposed to do anyway."

Bibbs, specifically, has had a strong preseason to date. In the opener against the New England Patriots, he displayed his rushing prowess, leading the team in rushing yards (48) on only four carries. Against the New York Jets, he was used more as a receiving back. After the game, Bibbs expressed his excitement on being able to display his diverse skillset in such a short period of time.