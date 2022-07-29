Kerrigan: Love from Washington fanbase 'made my career'

There is a "wow" factor that hits players when they see people filing into a stadium wearing their jersey numbers. That never got old to Kerrigan, but the fans' love for him reached a new level through them sending cards and wedding gifts when he and his wife got married.

The feeling, Kerrigan said, is something that will never settle in for him.

"They made my career fun. They made it amazing. They made my career. They made me want to be in Washington forever."

That love is why coming back to FedExField as a Philadelphia Eagle in 2021 was such a blessing to Kerrigan.

"I got to come back and play at FedExField one more time in front of fans. Even though I was in opposite collars, I still felt the love. That meant a lot to me."