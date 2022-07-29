News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Training Camp Notebook | Dyami Brown ignites offense with spectacular catch over Kendall Fuller

Jul 29, 2022
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Yesterday's training camp saw the Washington Commanders' defense shut down any attempts from the offense to make progress down the field. The pass-rush was disrupting the pocket, and defensive backs batted down several throws.

Today, it was the offense's turn to shine.

Where the offense had miscues and errors the day before, things were crisper and more efficient on Day 3 of camp. Carson Wentz, as well as the rest of the quarterbacks, were more accurate and delivered multiple impressive plays`.

Speaking of which, let's dive into some of those moments.

-- Let's start things off with what was clearly the play of the day: Dyami Brown’s sick grab over Kendall Fuller, who had another strong day outside of giving up the strike from Wentz. The quarterback chucked the ball downfield to Brown, who may have had a half-step on Fuller but was still well-covered. It looked life Fuller was about to come away with the interception, but Brown wrestled it away and held the ball up to confirm the catch. The play earned loud cheers from the crowd, and it gave the offense a boost for the rest of the day.

-- Brown wasn't the only receiver to make a highlight during Friday's practice. Terry McLaurin, Cam Sims, Kelvin Harmon and several other backups hauled in impressive catches. At the conclusion of one team session, Sam Howell flicked a pass to Jequez Ezzard, who made a nice sideline catch, which prompted McLaurin to yell out, "Everybody getting some today!"

-- One of the main reasons the receivers were having such a strong day was because of Went's performance. Wentz had up-and-down outings in the previous two practices, but he was on point for most of the day, dotting his receivers and airing out the ball to players like Brown and McLaurin. Wentz has been throwing downfield more often as he gets more acclimated to the offense. At the very least, the offense should be more vertically driven with Wentz at the helm.

-- Here's an offensive line update: Chase Roullier, who was just activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list, participated during individual drills to start practice but was on the sideline for team activities. That is part of the center's "ramp up" plan. There's still no timetable for when he'll be put in the starting lineup, but it's a good sign that he's already on the field.

-- While Roullier is getting ramped up, here's a look at the starting lineup in the meantime from left to right: Charles Leno, Andrew Norwell, Wes Schweitzer, Trai Turner and Sam Cosmi. Saahdiq Charles also received some starting action and had a nice rep on Shaka Toney.

-- It's become a regular occurrence for Montez Sweat to cause havoc in the backfield. He blew up another play today, this time on a run. He also chased down Cole Turner after a catch-and-run later in the day.

-- After giving up the play against Brown, Fuller had the chance to redeem himself against McLaurin. While lined up against the receiver in a one-on-one matchup, Fuller knocked the on-target pass away from McLaurin's grasp and wagged his finger.

-- Howell was throwing in tight windows while working with the third team offense, hitting Ezzard and Kyric McGowan.

-- Finally, we have a special teams update in terms of punt returns: a group that included Jahan Dotson, Dax Milne, Alex Erickson, McGowan and Ezzard were catching punts from Tress Way. With DeAndre Carter not playing elsewhere, Washington is in need of another return specialist. Milne and Dotson had success returning punts in college, so it will be an interesting battle to watch in the coming weeks.

