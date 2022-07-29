Training Camp Notebook | Dyami Brown ignites offense with spectacular catch over Kendall Fuller

Where the offense had miscues and errors the day before, things were crisper and more efficient on Day 3 of camp. Carson Wentz, as well as the rest of the quarterbacks, were more accurate and delivered multiple impressive plays`.

-- Let's start things off with what was clearly the play of the day: Dyami Brown’s sick grab over Kendall Fuller, who had another strong day outside of giving up the strike from Wentz. The quarterback chucked the ball downfield to Brown, who may have had a half-step on Fuller but was still well-covered. It looked life Fuller was about to come away with the interception, but Brown wrestled it away and held the ball up to confirm the catch. The play earned loud cheers from the crowd, and it gave the offense a boost for the rest of the day.