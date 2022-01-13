Key dates for Washington's 2022 offseason

Though the regular season ended days ago, the Washington Football Team has its eyes on a pivotal 2022 offseason that includes the unveiling of its new identity and several key opportunities to evaluate draft prospects.
While there were the occasional signs of progress from Washington throughout the season, a 7-10 finish is far from what the franchise wanted in the second year of head coach Ron Rivera's tenure. Rivera remains confident in the core of the roster, but he does feel that there are opportunities to improve at a few spots during an offseason that he views as critical to take a step forward.
Here is a list of key offseason dates Washington fans can look forward to as the team prepares for next season.
January
- Jan. 17: Deadline for college players who are underclassmen to apply for Special Eligibility. A list of underclassmen who have been approved for entry into the 2022 College Draft will be sent to clubs on Jan. 21.
- Jan. 22: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California.
- Jan. 28: HBCU Combine, University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama.
- Note: Jan. 10 was the earliest permissible date for clubs to renegotiate or extend the rookie contract of a drafted rookie who was selected in any round of the 2019 College Draft or any undrafted rookie who signed in 2020. Any permissible renegotiated or extended player contract will not be considered a rookie contract, and will not be subject to the rules that limit rookie contracts.
February
- Feb. 2: Washington will unveil its new name and logo during The Today Show, ushering in a new era for the franchise. Check out what team president Jason Wright had to say about the search for a new identity, HERE, as well as episode four of "Making the Brand." Said Rivera on the rebrand: "This is a chance for us to step beyond the shadow of what we've had to deal with and really start fresh, start new, it'll be an opportunity ... I want us to be able to step into a new light and create a new opportunity for our guys as a football team to go forward."
- Feb. 3: East-West Shrine Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.
- Feb. 5: Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama.
- Feb. 6: NFL Pro Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and guard Brandon Scherff will represent Washington in this year's Pro Bowl.
- Feb. 19: HBCU Legacy Bowl, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana.
The Washington Football Team wraps up its 2021 season with a road matchup against the New York Giants. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
March
- March 1-7: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.
- March 8: Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
- March 14-16: During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 14 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 16, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2021 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 16.
- During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor is permitted to communicate directly with a new club's front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club's coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations.
- No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 16.
- March 16: The 2022 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time. The first day of the 2022 League Year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 16. Clubs will receive a Personnel Notice that will include all transactions submitted to the League office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 16. Trading period for 2022 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2021 contracts.
- March 27-30: Annual League Meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida.
April
- April 18: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
- April 20: Deadline to bring draft-eligible players to their facilities for a physical examination.
- April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
- April 27: Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents. Deadline to time, test, and interview draft-eligible players.
- April 27-30: NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada.