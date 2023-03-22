News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Here's which jersey numbers all the Commanders' free agents will wear in 2023

Mar 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

New players are joining the Washington Commanders in 2023, and that means new jersey numbers.

The numbers for all the Commanders' current free agent acquisitions have been assigned. Here's a breakdown for each player:

  • CB Cam Dantzler Sr.: 3
  • QB Jacoby Brissett: 12
  • WR Marcus Kemp: 19
  • LB Cody Barton: 57
  • OL Nick Gates: 63
  • OL Andrew Wylie: 71
  • DL Abdullah Anderson: 92

The Commanders had needs at offensive line, linebacker and cornerback prior to the start of the new league year on March 15, and while the they are not done adding to the roster, they did address all three positions in the first few days of free agency. Here is all the coverage Commanders.com has on the new players.

Jacoby Brissett:

Andrew Wylie

Cam Dantzler Sr.

Nick Gates

Cody Barton

Abdullah Anderson

Marcus Kemp

The Commanders have also managed to keep a few of their own free agents. Here's what Commanders.com has written about them:

Daron Payne

Danny Johnson

Jeremy Reaves

Julie Donaldson, Logan Paulsen and Fred Smoot also got the chance to speak with several of the Commanders' new players. Here's a look at their interviews on "Command Center."

