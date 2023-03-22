Here's which jersey numbers all the Commanders' free agents will wear in 2023

New players are joining the Washington Commanders in 2023, and that means new jersey numbers.
The numbers for all the Commanders' current free agent acquisitions have been assigned. Here's a breakdown for each player:
- CB Cam Dantzler Sr.: 3
- QB Jacoby Brissett: 12
- WR Marcus Kemp: 19
- LB Cody Barton: 57
- OL Nick Gates: 63
- OL Andrew Wylie: 71
- DL Abdullah Anderson: 92
Get ready for the 2023 season by placing your deposits HERE.
The Commanders had needs at offensive line, linebacker and cornerback prior to the start of the new league year on March 15, and while the they are not done adding to the roster, they did address all three positions in the first few days of free agency. Here is all the coverage Commanders.com has on the new players.
Jacoby Brissett:
Andrew Wylie
Cam Dantzler Sr.
Nick Gates
Cody Barton
Abdullah Anderson
Marcus Kemp
The Commanders have also managed to keep a few of their own free agents. Here's what Commanders.com has written about them:
Daron Payne
Danny Johnson
Jeremy Reaves
Julie Donaldson, Logan Paulsen and Fred Smoot also got the chance to speak with several of the Commanders' new players. Here's a look at their interviews on "Command Center."