Lightridge High School's Maya McAfee named Week 1 Girls' Flag Coach of the Week

Q: How long have you been coaching girls' flag?

A: This is my first year coaching Varsity Girls Flag Football at Lightridge High School

Q: What motivated you to want to become a coach?

A: Growing up, playing and watching sports were always a huge part of my life. They were more than just something I loved doing, they were my safe space. However, because of chronic hip issues and multiple surgeries throughout my childhood, I was frequently sidelined from participating in the sports I loved. As a young competitive female athlete, so much of my confidence and identity was tied to my athletic performance. Being unable to play affected me both physically and mentally. Even when I couldn't participate, I never lost my love for sports.

Watching sports games (mostly football, basketball and volleyball) became one of my favorite pastimes. Without realizing it, I was developing a deeper understanding of the sports. Looking back, I think those experiences helped lay the foundation for my interest in coaching. Initially, I thought I wanted to make an impact on athletes through sports medicine. However, becoming a certified personal trainer and getting involved in coaching helped me realize that my greatest passion was working directly with athletes to improve their physical performance and help them grow as individuals.

I think my biggest motivation for becoming a coach comes from understanding firsthand just how much sports can mean to a young athlete beyond wins, losses and their individual performance. Because sports were my safe space growing up, I want to provide that same environment for my athletes. I want to create a space that is safe, positive, and highly competitive because I don't believe those things have to be mutually exclusive.

My experiences with injuries also taught me how important it is for young athletes to develop confidence and a sense of identity outside of their sport. While I want my athletes to become the best competitors they can be, I also want to help them develop the mental resilience and self confidence to navigate challenges both on and off the field. Ultimately, what motivated me to become a coach was the opportunity to combine my love for sports with my passion for helping young athletes. I want to be someone who not only teaches them how to become better players but also helps them develop a lifelong love for the game and the confidence to succeed beyond it.

Q: Reflect on a highlight from your time in your current role

A: One of the biggest highlights of my Varsity Girls Flag Football coaching career so far was leading Lightridge Varsity Girls Flag Football to victory in the inaugural NOVA Girls Flag Football Tournament at Heritage High School on September 19, 2026.

Heading into the tournament, we were undefeated with a 4–0 record, having scored 127 points while allowing only 25. Although we had experienced early success, this tournament presented an entirely different challenge. We would be competing against programs from other counties in Virginia some of which already had experience from their inaugural seasons. We knew this would be our toughest test yet not just physically but mentally as well.

Earlier that week, we had already played two games on Monday and Tuesday so preparing our athletes for the tournament required us to be especially mindful of their physical and mental well being. My assistant coach and defensive coordinator Kevin McAfee and I emphasized the importance of recovery, hydration, nutrition, and taking care of their bodies leading up to and throughout the tournament. For many of our players, this would be their first experience playing multiple competitive games in a single day let alone potentially six.

We finished pool play undefeated at 3–0, scoring 77 points while allowing only 14. That advanced us to bracket play, where we faced the possibility of playing three additional games. After winning our first two bracket matchups, we earned a spot in the championship game against Colgan High School. At halftime of the championship, we were trailing 6–0. I will never forget that halftime huddle. There was something different about that moment. I remember feeling this overwhelming sense of energy and passion as I spoke to my players. More importantly, I could feel that every single athlete was completely bought in. It wasn't just about what I was saying anymore, it was about the connection we had built as a team. We were all on the same page, committed to the same goal, and willing to do whatever our individual roles required to accomplish it.

We went back onto the field and ultimately came from behind to win 12–6 becoming the first-ever NOVA Girls Flag Football Tournament champions. Of course, winning the championship was an incredible accomplishment especially for a program competing in its inaugural season. But what made that moment so meaningful to me wasn't just the final score or the trophy. It was seeing everything we had been emphasizing throughout the season come to life.

Throughout the season, I had consistently challenged our athletes to understand that being a successful team requires more than individual talent. It requires a genuine willingness to put the team above yourself. During that championship game, especially in our halftime huddle, I felt like I was witnessing that culture become a reality. We were truly operating as our team motto: "One Team. One Storm."

Q: Beyond the Xs and Os and win-loss record, what impact do you hope to have in your community?

A: Beyond the Xs and Os and our win-loss record, I hope my greatest impact is creating opportunities, providing resources, and building an environment where young athletes in my community feel empowered to succeed both on and off the field.

One thing about me is that I never want to stop learning. I genuinely love being a student of the game and I recognize that there is always something new I can learn to become a better coach, mentor, and advocate for my athletes. Whether it's through my education at George Mason, professional development, learning from other coaches, or my own experiences, my goal is to continuously absorb as much knowledge as possible and bringing that knowledge back to my community.

I also recognize that not every athlete has the same access to resources, guidance, or opportunities. That's something I want to help change within my community. I want to use my position as a coach to connect athletes and their families with development opportunities that can help them reach their potential whether their goal is to play in college, improve their overall health and confidence, or simply continue enjoying the sport they love.

As the inaugural head coach of Lightridge Varsity Girls Flag Football, I have a unique opportunity to help establish the foundation for a program that will hopefully continue to grow long after my time here. I don't just want to build a successful team, I want to help build a lasting community and culture of sisterhood. I want the athletes who come through this program to feel a sense of belonging and know that they have people in their corner who genuinely care about their future. For me, being a successful coach isn't just about what I accomplish with my athletes. It's about what I can help make possible for them and the community around us.

Q: What legacy do you hope to leave when you hang up your whistle?

A: I hope to leave behind a legacy of being an innovative and athlete-centered coach who never stops learning to challenge herself to find better ways to support her athletes.

I never want to become the type of coach who believes there is only one right way to coach, teach, or develop an athlete. One of my biggest beliefs is that athlete development is not a "one size fits all" process. Every athlete comes into a program with different experiences and goals. I believe it's our responsibility as coaches to recognize those differences and adapt our approaches to help each athlete reach their individual potential. I don't want to force athletes to become something they're not simply because it fits a particular system or coaching philosophy. Instead, I want to be intentional about identifying and capitalizing on their individual strengths while also recognizing the areas where they need additional support and development.

I also hope to be remembered for creating a truly collaborative environment where athletes feel that their voices matter. While I recognize the importance of structure, I don't believe coaching should be a one-way conversation. I want my athletes to feel comfortable asking questions, sharing ideas, expressing concerns, and taking ownership of their development.

My own experiences growing up have also shaped the kind of environment I hope to leave behind. Because playing and now coaching is my safe space, I want every athlete I coach to have the opportunity to experience that same sense of belonging, joy, and confidence. I want to demonstrate that a program can be highly competitive and successful while still prioritizing the physical and mental well-being of its athletes. I don't believe those values should ever have to compete with one another.

I don't want to be remembered as a coach who simply developed great athletes. I want to be remembered as a coach who helped athletes discover how to become the best versions of themselves in their own way.

Q: What does it mean to you to receive this recognition from the Commanders?

A: I've been a die-hard Washington Commanders fan since I was a toddler. Growing up watching Washington football played a huge role in developing my love and appreciation for the game, and I genuinely believe it's one of the reasons I'm coaching flag football today. As I mentioned previously, because of my childhood hip surgeries there were periods when I couldn't physically participate in the sports I loved. However, watching football (especially the Commanders) became my safe space when I couldn't be out on the court or field myself. Even when I couldn't physically participate, I could still feel connected to the sports I loved.

Out of all the sports I've played and followed throughout my life, football has ALWAYS been my first love. However, as a 5'3" female with a history of hip injuries, I knew playing tackle football wasn't necessarily a safe or realistic option for me. Despite that, my passion for the game never faded. If anything, it continued to grow as I spent countless hours watching games and developing a deeper appreciation for everything that goes into football. That's part of what makes coaching girls' flag football so special to me.