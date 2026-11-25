A football player's journey to either the NFL or the Olympics has to start somewhere.

Over 100 local youth flag football players experienced an introductory clinic in collaboration with the Washington Commanders and rapper Wale at Liberty Sports Park Thursday night.

Both boys and girls from ages six to 14, from the Prince Georges County Parks and Rec and Wale's special groups, participated in a free event.

"Football is a big part of my life," Wale said. "The art of giving…just to see the community that brought me up and be around it, is a good feeling."

Players were guided by several coaches, volunteers and former Commanders.

"We're trying to inspire the next NFL player or Olympian, or college athlete that goes to school on a scholarship. Because flag football has become so big, and it's so vital right now," former running back Brian Mitchell said.

For both Mitchell and former Commanders cornerback Fred Smoot, this experience was important. They felt the need to give back to the community and reminisce about where they got their start.

Smoot's early football career was also influenced by NFL legends.

"Jerry Rice and Steve McNair used to come back to Mississippi and throw what they call Dream Camp. And I was one of those kids at the camp, dreaming," Smoot said. "Just to get to practice and run around the field with them made me believe that I could be one of them one day."

Smoot is using those experiences to push it forward.

"You spin it around 20 years forward, I started to host those Dream Camps because I had that dream and I was at those camps," Smoot said. "So, when people invest in you, it usually pays off, then it gives you a chance to invest in them."

For many parents, an event like this was crucial to seeing their children grow and get inspired by football.

The involvement of the Commanders and Wale was a major factor.

"I'm born and raised in D.C., and so is [her son], so what better place for him to kind of get that exposure of playing flag football," said Crystal Robinson, a mom of a first-grade flag football player at the clinic.

Every kid was excited to participate in a plethora of skill flag football drills that spanned around two hours.

"I like the fact that they're sponsoring the flag football, and there's so many kids participating. I think it's a good thing. I really do. It gives them something to do. Keep them out of trouble," said Gail Haynie, the grandmother of a 9-year-old player at the clinic.

The clinic was co-ed, but there was a special influence on girls' flag football -- the game so much in the DMV area over recent years. That was prevalent Thursday night.

Courtney Harvey, a local girls' flag football ambassador, has been a major part of that growth. She is the senior Rec specialist at the Prince Georges County Parks and Rec and is the league commissioner for its NFL flag program.

"We started an all-girls league in the fall. I basically started a team in the league called The Lady CommandHers," Harvey said. "We started off with just about 10 of us. This now has turned to a full-blown program of over 100 girls."

While girls flag football may not be the most traditional youth sport, Harvey values the opportunity it's giving many in the community.

"Keep your head up. Keep playing flag, don't give up. As I tell them, get the next flag, keep going," Harvey said. "Flag to me is bigger than even just this. It's life lessons."

For Smoot, the growth of the girls' game reminds him of his mother; he said that he "loves it." He believes that "These girls are owning it, and it is only growing the sport." Then, he related it to a family story with his mom.