Oxon Hill High School's Lauren Price named Week 2 Girls' Flag Coach of the Week

Q: How long have you been coaching girls' flag?

A: 3 years at the high school level

Q: What motivated you to want to become a coach?

A: My daughter, Elle. When she was 8, Elle wanted to play flag football but we couldn't find an all girls team, so I created a program. After success with the littles, I moved to high school.

Q: Reflect on a highlight from your time in your current role

A: Last year, when I was hired at Oxon Hill, it was two weeks before the season started. Most of the young ladies on my roster had never played flag football before and knew very little about the game itself. In those two weeks, we all dedicated ourselves to learning as much as possible with what little time we had. By November, we'd finished the season with only 1 loss during the regular season and went on to win our first playoff game as well.

Q: Beyond the Xs and Os and win-loss record, what impact do you hope to have in your community?

A: I hope that my community continues to embrace girls flag football and the game continues to grow. Prince George's County, in particular is a known sports "hotbed", and I hope the foundation that I've laid is the spark for girls flag football and the girls in this county.

Q: What legacy do you hope to leave when you hang up your whistle?

A: I hope that I am remembered as a builder. Everyone talks about "a seat at the table", but for me, there was no table...so I built it and then filled the chairs, too. I've worked tirelessly to provide opportunity, experiences, and exposure to the young ladies in my community, and I hope that after I hang up my whistle, it is remembered and paid forward.

Q: What does it mean to you to receive this recognition from the Commanders?