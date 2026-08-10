Commanders support for Virginia High School Leagues girls flag gives players "some type of confidence"

Sainristil, who is a women's sports advocate and girl dad, revealed brand-new uniforms for Potomac Falls (purple) and Loudoun Valley (green). New gear is just one way the Commanders will be supporting these two programs and other Virginia schools this fall. The organization is also providing financial support, NFL Flag Kits and GameBreaker AURA protective headbands to over 50 Virginia teams. As these schools get ready for their inaugural flag seasons, the Commanders are determined to ensure coaches and athletes are set up for long-term success.

The establishment of girls flag as a high school sport in Virginia High School Leagues has taken extensive work and activism behind the scenes. The sport has exploded in growth around the country, and high schools have recognized how much potential it has. Ella Corpuz, a 10th grader at Loudoun Valley, was one of those early adopters. She has been playing flag with her travel team, the Virginia Hurricanes, for the last few years and "doing everything [she] could" to have the chance to play at her high school.

"It's just the one sport that I had a passion for, and I really wanted to play in high school, and I'm really glad that we can now," Corpuz said.

Leaders like school administrators and coaches have also seen that bringing girls flag to high school goes deeper than just giving female student-athletes another sport to play for a finite time; it's about creating opportunities that can impact countless lives in the future.