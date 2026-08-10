 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders support for Virginia High School Leagues girls flag gives players "some type of confidence"

Aug 10, 2026 at 02:13 PM
Author Image
Hannah Lichtenstein

Senior Brand & Content Writer

WC_08082026_TC_EFM168
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders

Ella Ranzoni was taking notes while watching the Washington Commanders' training camp practice on Saturday. The 10th grader, who just started playing flag football a couple weeks ago, was paying close attention to what Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin were doing in particular.

"I like playing wide receiver or quarterback, so I was seeing what they were doing and looking at how they ran," she said. "Seeing how a professional football team trains and how hard they train makes me want to push harder on my practices."

Ranzoni and her girls flag teammates from Potomac Falls High School, along with the Loudoun Valley girls flag team, took in the training camp sights from a suite on Saturday. After practice wrapped, the teams were led down to the fields where they interacted with Commanders team president Mark Clouse, head coach Dan Quinn, general manager Adam Peters before a couple of players, including Jayden Daniels and Mike Sainristil shared some words of encouragement.

WC_08082026_TC_EFM148
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders

Sainristil, who is a women's sports advocate and girl dad, revealed brand-new uniforms for Potomac Falls (purple) and Loudoun Valley (green). New gear is just one way the Commanders will be supporting these two programs and other Virginia schools this fall. The organization is also providing financial support, NFL Flag Kits and GameBreaker AURA protective headbands to over 50 Virginia teams. As these schools get ready for their inaugural flag seasons, the Commanders are determined to ensure coaches and athletes are set up for long-term success.

The establishment of girls flag as a high school sport in Virginia High School Leagues has taken extensive work and activism behind the scenes. The sport has exploded in growth around the country, and high schools have recognized how much potential it has. Ella Corpuz, a 10th grader at Loudoun Valley, was one of those early adopters. She has been playing flag with her travel team, the Virginia Hurricanes, for the last few years and "doing everything [she] could" to have the chance to play at her high school.

"It's just the one sport that I had a passion for, and I really wanted to play in high school, and I'm really glad that we can now," Corpuz said.

Leaders like school administrators and coaches have also seen that bringing girls flag to high school goes deeper than just giving female student-athletes another sport to play for a finite time; it's about creating opportunities that can impact countless lives in the future.

"It's an opportunity for a career or a pathway or even support one day and to stay in the community," said Potomac Falls principal Dr. Tara Woolever.

WC_08082026_TC_EFM160
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders

It's that reality that makes the Commanders' partnerships with these schools important. Support from the Burgundy & Gold "gives weight" behind the sport, Loudoun Valley High School girls flag head coach Matt Greve said.

"There will be more recognition, especially with the surrounding states sanctioning this as a high school sport already. There's going to be a great chance for Virginia to do so as well," Greve said.

D.C. and Maryland sanctioned girls flag at the high school level this past spring, meaning increased competition, resources and visibility for the teams from their respective high school athletic associations. The goal is for Virginia to be next. There's no shortage of hope around this sport. Seeing how far it has come and where it can go with the right support keeps inspiring everyone involved.

"It gives us some type of confidence and shows us that we're actually doing something big here," Corduz said. "I hope that girls can get more confidence and build their love for the sport and just continue growing."

Related Content

news

'Starting to come together': Commanders defense playing with intensity, energy

The Commanders' defense has a goal every time they step on the field: have fun while creating absolute hell for their opponents.

news

Training camp notebook | Commanders look sharp in joint practice vs. Dolphins

The Washington Commanders just wrapped up their joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, and let's get to the point: it was a good day for both sides of the ball, as both the offense and defense had standout days. You're here for the highlights, so let's dive into it.

news

WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Aug. 12

Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media before practice on Aug. 12.

news

Joint practice with Dolphins believed to be first-ever on Ashburn grounds

A lot of logistics need to be hammered out to successfully host a joint practice for an NFL organization – everything from perhaps the more straightforward hotel accommodation details to how a team will move to and from the practice fields to temporary on-site work spaces for traveling support staff

news

Commanders sign LB Curtis Jacobs

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Tuesday.

news

3 players to watch during Washington's joint practice with Miami

The Washington Commanders will host the Miami Dolphins for a joint practice ahead of their preseason opener at Northwest Stadium on Aug. 14. Here are three players to keep an eye on for Wednesday.

news

Training camp notebook | Commanders make final prep for joint practice with Miami

The Commanders are hosting the Miami Dolphins for a joint practice before their preseason opener on Aug. 14, and the players are eager to face off against another team to test themselves.

news

Commanders sign DT Byron Cowart

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Tuesday.

news

WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Aug. 11

Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media before practice on Aug. 11.

news

Commanders confident Coleman can move back to tackle after 'excellent' offseason

There is no 1-to-1 replacement for Laremy Tunsil, but the Commanders have already found a solution.

news

Training camp notebook | Commanders shuffle O-line with Tunsil out

The Washington Commanders were back on the field in full pads after taking a day off on Sunday, and there is plenty to break down between injury updates, preparations for the joint practice with the Miami Dolphins and highlight plays.

Advertising