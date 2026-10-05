Parkdale High School's Pedro Navarrete named Week 3 Girls' Flag Coach of the Week

Q: How long have you been coaching girls' flag?

A: I've been coaching flag football for two years (tackle football for 9 years)

Q: What motivated you to want to become a coach?

A: The development of new talent and watching them succeed on and off the field

Q: Reflect on a highlight from your time in your current role

A: A highlight has been seeing how a simple effort to support a student can grow into something much bigger than expected. Being able to provide small things to the players, such as snacks or needed items, because some may not feel comfortable asking. Seeing a student-athlete take something and think about another teammate and another student is the greatest lesson I could teach.

Q: Beyond the Xs and Os and win-loss record, what impact do you hope to have in your community?

A: I want my student-athletes and families to remember that the smallest things can have a big impact, not just on the field but, also when they need encouragement, guidance, a meal, school supplies, an ear to listen to listen or simply someone to believe in them. Ensuring that asking for help is not a weakness and that success is not just about what you accomplish for yourself but also how you treat and support others

Q: What legacy do you hope to leave when you hang up your whistle?

A: I hope they remember the small things, such as the encouragement, the opportunities, the support, conversations, and, and of course, the snack/meals (lol). Most important though, it would be that I hope they remember the culture that was developed through each individual.

Q: What does it mean to you to receive this recognition from the Commanders?

A: Receiving this recognition from the Commanders means so much because it recognizes that small things do matter. It's an honor to have my work acknowledged, and it can be a reflection of the families, community, students, and surrounding programs who have allowed me to contribute to their lives. I am proud to represent the organization and Parkdale High School and community.