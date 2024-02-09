Marriah Jones is making a difference through beauty care, nonprofit

A similar situation presented itself in 2020. Again, it's wild how an out-of-the-blue incident can lead to some magic. During one of those dreary pandemic days, I made a batch of lip gloss and body butter in my kitchen. My daughter Melanie (not a baby anymore!) and my niece took a bunch of those lip glosses and told me she was going to go around the neighborhood to sell them. "Whatever you want to do," I thought to myself laughing, having no idea what their actual plan was. Well, that girl came back with $60 (I let her keep it, of course!)

That funny incident helped me realize that this was where I wanted to put my energy and my heart. I took it as my sign from God to go all in with Marriah Jones Beauty. Two years later, I opened my salon. I just love what I do. Whether it's men or women, skincare or waxing, there's just nothing like seeing that lift of spirit, healing and beauty that comes with giving someone the TLC they deserve. A little bit of self-care does wonders, and it's truly a privilege to do what I do every day.