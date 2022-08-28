Media roundup | Ron Rivera impressed with Sam Howell's performance

Sam Howell

On how it felt to play the whole game

"It felt great. [I'm] really appreciative of the coaches for having the confidence in me to go the whole way. Obviously, I still have a lot to work on, but it was great seeing the whole game through. I thought that that was a big advantage for me going into the regular season – getting to play the whole game here."

On getting the chance to play with his friend, WR Dyami Brown

"It was great. He's one of my best friends, and it was like old times back at UNC. I just wish I could have connected with him a couple of times."

On how he would rate his expectations versus how he played

"I thought I did OK in the game, but my expectations are always higher. There are of course some plays that I would like to have back, but there were also some plays I was able to make. Obviously, we'll take a look at the film and be more critical. But my expectations will always be high."

On his five-step drop and if the footwork is different at the NFL level

"Yes, it really is, and I'm getting more comfortable with it, but it is something that I need to work on. It really goes to hand-eye coordination, but also with the rest of your body, as well."

On if he is happy with his poise in the pocket

"I think I'm pretty poised in the pocket, but it is just going to come with more reps and more work. When things do start to break down, I tend to rely on my feet a little, but that's always served me well."

On how he works on his poise in the pocket