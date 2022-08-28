Numbers to know from Washington's preseason finale

82

The Burgundy & Gold became too familiar with seeing the color yellow in its preseason finale. Penalties hindered the Commander all night, as they finished the game with 10 for 82 penalty yards. The stat is one of the primary reasons the team had so much trouble getting into the end zone on the night.

One of the more frustrating moments came in the second half, when Washington, down 17-6, marched down to the Ravens' 1-yard line. Jon Toth was called for a false start, and Howell was sacked for a five-yard loss on the following play. That left the Commanders settling for a field goal, which was a disappointing way to end a 17-play, 64-yard drive, despite still putting points on the board.