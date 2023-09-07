Practice notes | Commanders defense preparing to see either Dobbs or Tune for Week 1

Final notes

-- Terry McLaurin and Chase Young were both at practice today, adding more evidence to their convictions that they will be ready for Sunday.

-- Here's what Del Rio had to say about Young's status for Week 1:

"He's working hard to be ready to go. So, he came back as healthy as I've seen him probably since his rookie year and so great to see that. We're waiting on the blessing from the doctors to give him the green light and when we get that, then it'll go with."

-- The players are fired up to be back on the field this week and are anxious to compete in front of the sold-out crowd at FedExField. Prior to the start of practice, Daron Payne said he expects a fun atmosphere.

-- Sunday will be the first time assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will call a game that actually counts for the Commanders. Of course, Bieniemy is nervous, but he was taught a long time ago that "if you ain't nervous, you ain't ready."

"There's always a nervous energy. But you always got to have that quiet, calm demeanor about yourself that shows your confidence because your players will basically respond to what you're showing and what you're exuding."

-- Finally, Bieniemy gave a long answer about what he has learned about McLaurin and what his presence, or lack thereof, could mean on Sunday. Here's a sample of what he said: