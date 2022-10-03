Notes & Quotes | Rivera confirms Brian Robinson medically cleared by doctors

-- Rivera said that he was frustrated with the reality of missing an opportunity to win two division games early in the season. He has noticed the team playing better in certain areas like third-down defense, which was a problem in 2021. He is also optimistic about the run defense, which has prevented teams from rushing for 100 yards the past two weeks.

However, there were plenty of things that continue to be a problem, such as explosive plays and penalties wiping away two turnovers.

"That bothers me. I am [bothered]. I just think that we should be better than we are. But you look at some of the things that were positive, and we'll build on that."

-- Rivera addressed the offensive line by saying that losing the team's starting center and his backup early has put the group in a difficult position. A similar situation happened last season, but the difference was those injuries happened later in the year, allowing John Matsko and Travelle Wharton more time to get their depth players ready to contribute.