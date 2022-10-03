News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Notes & Quotes | Rivera confirms Brian Robinson medically cleared by doctors

Oct 03, 2022 at 04:38 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

EF204426
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media on Monday following the team's 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Here are some of the top moments from his press conference.

-- The biggest news of the afternoon surrounds Brian Robinson, who Rivera confirmed is medically cleared after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in Washington, D.C., prior to the start of the regular season. Rivera seemed excited about the running back's return, believing that it will provide a boost to the backfield.

Robinson's designation to return to practice starts a 21-day window for him to be placed on the active roster. The team plans to see how he progresses, but Rivera said there will "apparently not initially" be any limitations for Robinson.

"We gotta see how he reacts to contact, because we will have a padded practice on Wednesday," Rivera said. "He'll get to bump around a little bit and see how he handles that, and then we'll go from there."

-- Chase Young, while technically eligible to return to the active roster, will wait a little longer on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. "He's been trending in the right direction," Rivera said, and the doctors have been optimistic, but they feel that he needs a little more time.

-- The Commanders did a better job of establishing the run against the Cowboys with 142 yards on the ground. Rivera is hoping to get more of that in games going forward to set up play-action plays and help the offensive line against the pass rush.

"If you can get the pass rushers going sideways, it slows it down a little bit," Rivera said. "And anytime there's the dual threat of a run-pass, it plays to our benefit. We've gotta get to that. We've got to get better at it."

Related Links

Commanders vs. Cowboys | Week 4

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders taking on the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 4 matchup. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

Week 4 Action EF001
1 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF002
2 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF003
3 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF004
4 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF005
5 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF006
6 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF007
7 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF008
8 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF009
9 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF010
10 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF011
11 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF012
12 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF013
13 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF014
14 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF015
15 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF016
16 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF017
17 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF018
18 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF019
19 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF020
20 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF021
21 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF022
22 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF023
23 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF024
24 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF025
25 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF026
26 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF027
27 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF028
28 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF029
29 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF030
30 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF031
31 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF032
32 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF033
33 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF034
34 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF035
35 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF036
36 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF037
37 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF038
38 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF039
39 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF040
40 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF041
41 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF042
42 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF043
43 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF044
44 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF045
45 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF046
46 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF047
47 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF048
48 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF049
49 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF050
50 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF051
51 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Week 4 Action EF052
52 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

-- On why the running game did not create more opportunities for the offense, Rivera said that the team hurt itself with penalties that backed it up. The team found itself in longer down-and-distance situations, which made attempting passes much more difficult and forced the team to avoid the running game. Those scenarios limited the number of routes the receivers were able to run and significantly cut down the amount of time Carson Wentz had to hold the ball.

-- Saahdiq Charles replaced Trai Turner as the right guard on Sunday, and Rivera confirmed that Charles will be the starter going forward.

-- Tyler Larsen will also be designated to return to practice this week, providing much-needed help on the Commanders' offensive line.

-- Jahan Dotson tweaked his hamstring against the Cowboys, and Rivera said the injury could force the receiver to miss "a week or two," although that is not clear yet.

-- Rivera said that he was frustrated with the reality of missing an opportunity to win two division games early in the season. He has noticed the team playing better in certain areas like third-down defense, which was a problem in 2021. He is also optimistic about the run defense, which has prevented teams from rushing for 100 yards the past two weeks.

However, there were plenty of things that continue to be a problem, such as explosive plays and penalties wiping away two turnovers.

"That bothers me. I am [bothered]. I just think that we should be better than we are. But you look at some of the things that were positive, and we'll build on that."

-- Rivera addressed the offensive line by saying that losing the team's starting center and his backup early has put the group in a difficult position. A similar situation happened last season, but the difference was those injuries happened later in the year, allowing John Matsko and Travelle Wharton more time to get their depth players ready to contribute.

"I think that's why last year, the transition was a little bit smoother," Rivera said.

Related Content

news

Commanders-Cowboys Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

news

5 takeaways from Washington's matchup with Dallas

The Washington Commanders fell to 1-3 after suffering a 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. Here are five takeaways from the game, presented by presented by the inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera, Carson Wentz reflect on Week 4

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

news

3 numbers to know from Washington's Week 4 loss

Washington traveled to Dallas for its second straight division match up in two weeks. For the third Sunday in a row, the Commanders came up short, losing to the Cowboys, 25-10. Here are three numbers to know from the defeat.

news

Instant Analysis | Commanders struggle to gain momentum in 25-10 loss to Dallas

Washington committed multiple mistakes and could not take advantage of a strong ground game in their third straight defeat.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys inactives, Week 4

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

3 keys to the Commanders defeating the Cowboys

The Washington Commanders are looking to get back in the win column with a Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Logan Paulsen and Zach Selby break down three keys to the Commanders getting a win.

news

Commanders place Wes Schweitzer on Injured Reserve, elevate Wes Martin

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Randy Jordan touts quality over quantity from running backs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

news

Practice report | Wes Schweitzer ruled out vs. Cowboys, Nick Martin ready for his opportunity

Martin has 62 starts in his career and has won over his teammates with his confidence, intelligence and willingness to learn.

news

Commanders to unveil black alternate uniforms against Cowboys

Sunday's game will be the first time that the all-black alternate uniforms will be worn by the Commanders.

Advertising