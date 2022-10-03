Notes & Quotes | Rivera confirms Brian Robinson medically cleared by doctors

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media on Monday following the team's 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Here are some of the top moments from his press conference.
-- The biggest news of the afternoon surrounds Brian Robinson, who Rivera confirmed is medically cleared after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in Washington, D.C., prior to the start of the regular season. Rivera seemed excited about the running back's return, believing that it will provide a boost to the backfield.
Robinson's designation to return to practice starts a 21-day window for him to be placed on the active roster. The team plans to see how he progresses, but Rivera said there will "apparently not initially" be any limitations for Robinson.
"We gotta see how he reacts to contact, because we will have a padded practice on Wednesday," Rivera said. "He'll get to bump around a little bit and see how he handles that, and then we'll go from there."
-- Chase Young, while technically eligible to return to the active roster, will wait a little longer on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. "He's been trending in the right direction," Rivera said, and the doctors have been optimistic, but they feel that he needs a little more time.
-- The Commanders did a better job of establishing the run against the Cowboys with 142 yards on the ground. Rivera is hoping to get more of that in games going forward to set up play-action plays and help the offensive line against the pass rush.
"If you can get the pass rushers going sideways, it slows it down a little bit," Rivera said. "And anytime there's the dual threat of a run-pass, it plays to our benefit. We've gotta get to that. We've got to get better at it."
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders taking on the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 4 matchup. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)
-- On why the running game did not create more opportunities for the offense, Rivera said that the team hurt itself with penalties that backed it up. The team found itself in longer down-and-distance situations, which made attempting passes much more difficult and forced the team to avoid the running game. Those scenarios limited the number of routes the receivers were able to run and significantly cut down the amount of time Carson Wentz had to hold the ball.
-- Saahdiq Charles replaced Trai Turner as the right guard on Sunday, and Rivera confirmed that Charles will be the starter going forward.
-- Tyler Larsen will also be designated to return to practice this week, providing much-needed help on the Commanders' offensive line.
-- Jahan Dotson tweaked his hamstring against the Cowboys, and Rivera said the injury could force the receiver to miss "a week or two," although that is not clear yet.
-- Rivera said that he was frustrated with the reality of missing an opportunity to win two division games early in the season. He has noticed the team playing better in certain areas like third-down defense, which was a problem in 2021. He is also optimistic about the run defense, which has prevented teams from rushing for 100 yards the past two weeks.
However, there were plenty of things that continue to be a problem, such as explosive plays and penalties wiping away two turnovers.
"That bothers me. I am [bothered]. I just think that we should be better than we are. But you look at some of the things that were positive, and we'll build on that."
-- Rivera addressed the offensive line by saying that losing the team's starting center and his backup early has put the group in a difficult position. A similar situation happened last season, but the difference was those injuries happened later in the year, allowing John Matsko and Travelle Wharton more time to get their depth players ready to contribute.
"I think that's why last year, the transition was a little bit smoother," Rivera said.