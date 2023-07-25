Notes & Quotes from Ron Rivera's opening press conference of training camp

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media ahead of training camp. Here are some quick hits from his Tuesday press conference.

-- It was the first time that Rivera addressed the media since Josh Harris was named the Managing Partner, and he didn't hide that he was excited about the new chapter in Washington's history. Most of it has to do with how the fans have reacted, and the players have felt that new energy. Adding to that excitement is the new look of training camp, which includes stands on the sideline and near the end zone. "I'm fired up about the opportunity as we go forward."

-- Rivera has had conversations with Harris since the transition was made official, and most of their talks have been around philosophies and how the ownership group will support the coaching staff and supply them with the tools they need to win games. Rivera said the new ownership group wants to bring back a sense of pride to the community, and he has appreciated how clearly Harris and his partners have laid out their expectations.