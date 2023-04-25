Paulsen's prospects | Iowa LB Jack Campbell

This "feel," coupled with his tremendous physicality, makes me believe that Campbell can be a solid starter in most defenses. However, I believe he would be especially suited for a predominately zone team like Washington. Campbell's lack of elite speed means that he would be ill-fitted for a man heavy scheme. Zone, specifically cover three match, would allow him to use his intelligence to match concepts and potentially undercut routes hiding one of the weaker elements of his game.

However, where I think he could truly shine is fitting the run. For the last couple of years, coach Ron Rivera has emphasized linebackers peeling double teams off the defensive line. Campbell can do that at a high level and has the violence in his body to shed blocks and make plays, something that took Jamin Davis a couple of years to get comfortable with.