Practice notes | 'It's just a matter of time' for Dotson to get back on track

Dotson's lack of explosive, impact plays is certainly a puzzling development, because it looked like things were headed in a more positive direction during camp.

Dotson's connection with Howell was one of the highlights from the Commanders' offense in August. He was targeted nine times by Howell in the preseason, more than any other receiver on the roster, and made seven catches for 106 yards to go with a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns where he ducked under two defenders to score.

"Jahan is so special," Howell said. "He's so polished … I was a huge fan of his when he was in college, and I'm so excited to play with him."

Dotson said in August he could feel that Howell "trusts in me" to make a play for the team, and in fairness, it's not as if Dotson is necessarily lacking in targets this season. He's tied with Curtis Samuel for the second most targets on the team (31).

And yet there are moments when Dotson simply hasn't been able to come down with passes. The most recent, and most glaring example came last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. On the first play of the Commanders' drive after the Falcons failed to convert a fourth down at the Washington 48-yard line, Dotson got behind the defense and dropped a pass that had a chance to be a touchdown.

Dotson wasn't targeted again after that play. Howell wanted him to know that it wasn't because of anything he was or wasn't doing.