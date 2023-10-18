News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Practice notes | 'It's just a matter of time' for Dotson to get back on track

Oct 18, 2023 at 05:24 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice KC43569
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

Jahan Dotson was one of the more exciting young wide receivers during the 2022 season. Through the first four games, he caught 54% of his passes for 152 yards and four touchdowns, which at the time was tied with Stefon Diggs for the most receiving touchdowns in the NFL. 

Things haven't gone quite as well for Dotson in Year 2, but that could change in the near future. 

Despite getting nine more targets and playing in two more games -- he had a hamstring injury in 2022 that sidelined him for five games -- Dotson has 12 fewer yards and three fewer touchdowns through six games. He just came off a game where he was only targeted one time and did not make a catch. 

That's drastically different from training camp, when Dotson was one of Sam Howell’s favorite targets. To head coach Ron Rivera, though, "it's just a matter of time" before he gets back on track. 

"I think that's the thing we all have to be patient with," Rivera told reporters on Monday.

Dotson's lack of explosive, impact plays is certainly a puzzling development, because it looked like things were headed in a more positive direction during camp.

Dotson's connection with Howell was one of the highlights from the Commanders' offense in August. He was targeted nine times by Howell in the preseason, more than any other receiver on the roster, and made seven catches for 106 yards to go with a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns where he ducked under two defenders to score.

"Jahan is so special," Howell said. "He's so polished … I was a huge fan of his when he was in college, and I'm so excited to play with him."

Dotson said in August he could feel that Howell "trusts in me" to make a play for the team, and in fairness, it's not as if Dotson is necessarily lacking in targets this season. He's tied with Curtis Samuel for the second most targets on the team (31).

And yet there are moments when Dotson simply hasn't been able to come down with passes. The most recent, and most glaring example came last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. On the first play of the Commanders' drive after the Falcons failed to convert a fourth down at the Washington 48-yard line, Dotson got behind the defense and dropped a pass that had a chance to be a touchdown.

Dotson wasn't targeted again after that play. Howell wanted him to know that it wasn't because of anything he was or wasn't doing.

"It's just kind of a flow of the game type thing," Howell said. "It wasn't that Jahan wasn't in the game plan, it's just more of the plays that were called at that certain time and kind of what looks they gave on certain plays kind of dictates where the ball goes. It's kind of just one of those unlucky things for Jahan."

Related Links

PHOTOS | Commanders practice, 10/18

The Washington Commanders got back to work on Wednesday as they began preparing for their Week 7 matchup with the New York Giants.

10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43608
1 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43609
2 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43610
3 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43611
4 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43612
5 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43613
6 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43614
7 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43615
8 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43616
9 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43618
10 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43619
11 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43620
12 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43621
13 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43622
14 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43623
15 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43624
16 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43625
17 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43626
18 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43627
19 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43628
20 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43629
21 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43630
22 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43631
23 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43632
24 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43633
25 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43634
26 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43635
27 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43636
28 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43637
29 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43638
30 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43639
31 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43640
32 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43641
33 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43642
34 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43643
35 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43644
36 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43645
37 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43646
38 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43647
39 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43648
40 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43649
41 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43650
42 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43651
43 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43652
44 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43653
45 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43654
46 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43655
47 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43656
48 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43657
49 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43658
50 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43659
51 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43660
52 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK 7 Wednesday Practice43661
53 / 84
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00011
54 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00064
55 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00055
56 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00056
57 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00059
58 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00067
59 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00061
60 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00058
61 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00045
62 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00046
63 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00048
64 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00051
65 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00047
66 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00034
67 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00018
68 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00028
69 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00026
70 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00040
71 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00039
72 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00022
73 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00020
74 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00013
75 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00017
76 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00019
77 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00015
78 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00012
79 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00006
80 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00003
81 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00010
82 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00009
83 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
10182023 WK7 Practice EF00002
84 / 84
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Howell also wants Dotson to know he and the team still trusts him.

"He's a hell of a player. I'm going to continue to try to do everything I can to get him the ball just like all our guys."

Dotson said Howell went to his locker right after the game to tell him that message.

"It was really good to hear that coming from your quarterback," Dotson said. "That's the guy that you trust in and knowing that he trusts in you to make those plays, that's all you need."

Rivera also believes that a discrepancy in targets is expected for an offense that has a healthy number of playmakers. He's certain there were there were times where Washington had similar issues when Art Monk, Gary Clark and Ricky Sanders were on the field together.

Rivera isn't making a direct comparison between the trios, but it's still a good group of receivers who aren't always going to get the same number of targets for a variety of reasons.

"They're a good group and we're going to distribute the ball based on game plans and who our opponents are," Rivera said.

Dotson admitted that he has been going through "a tough time" on the field in the last couple of weeks. In those moments, he's been his toughest critic, because he knows he's capable of more. Fortunately, he's had a good support system to get him through it.

"The guys in my room, a great quarterback, a true leader. And then when I go home, I got a beautiful family I go home to, and they give me positive reinforcement all the time. So, I got a great of people around me who are always gonna bring me up and bring the best out of me."

He also wants to go into each game with the right mindset, and that means focusing on how he can best help the team rather than the number targets he could get.

"At the end of the day, it's a team game," Dotson said. "But I still wanna produce myself. That's where I come in to come out to practice every day, go hard. And when I get my opportunities, I make the most of them."

Let's state the obvious here: Dotson is still a talented player, and anyone who needs a reminder of that can look back to the Commanders' game against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was Dotson who Howell targeted to make the game-tying touchdown at the end of regulation, and he made the catch over two defenders to do it.

Last Sunday's game was also the only the second time where Dotson didn't have a single catch in a game. The other occasion came in Week 12, which was also a game against the Falcons. The following week, Dotson made five catches on nine targets for 54 yards and scored the game-tying touchdown against the New York Giants on the road.

The Commanders are heading to MetLife Stadium to play the Giants this weekend. So, if history is any indication, maybe Dotson is set up to have a bounce back performance to help Washington get back above .500.

Related Content

news

Commanders-Giants Week 7 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 7 matchup.
news

Commanders vs. Giants preview | A battle in the Empire City

The Washington Commanders are taking their second road trip in as many weeks to take on the New York Giants. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup ahead of the NFC East battle.
news

Jamison Crowder named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The National Football League announced today that Washington wide receiver/punt returner Jamison Crowder has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 6.
news

Wake Up Washington | Building on success

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
news

'It was huge': Jamison Crowder's explosive punt return gave Commanders a spark

Crowder's 61-yard punt return in the second quarter helped swing momentum in Washington's favor.
news

Washington Commanders name Andrew Sidney Senior Vice President of Sales & Service

In his new role, Sidney will have overall responsibility for leading ticketing, suites, and services teams, and implementing strategies to both optimize revenue and build strong fan sentiment. He will report to Team President Jason Wright, as a member of the team's Senior Leadership Team.
news

Washington's defense took step towards returning to form vs. Falcons

The Commanders' defense wasn't perfect in the 24-16 win, but they did make progress after a frustrating month. 
news

Notes & Quotes | Casey Toohill showed burst, discipline against Falcons

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media during his weekly press conference following the team's 24-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Here are some notes & quotes from the day. 
news

Commanders sign DT Abdullah Anderson to practice squad

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Monday.
news

Game Balls | Three standouts from Washington's Week 6 win over Atlanta

Quarterback Sam Howell, cornerback Kendall Fuller and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste stepped up to help deliver the Burgundy & Gold a key bounce back win.
news

Media roundup from Washington's win over Atlanta

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and several players addressed the media following their 24-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Here are some highlights from their press conferences.
Advertising