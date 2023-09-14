Practice notes | Montez Sweat 'dialed in' after strong performance in season opener

Final notes

-- As the Broncos' defensive coordinator for three seasons and the Raiders' head coach from 2015-17, Del Rio has more experience than most players on the Commanders' roster when it comes to playing at Mile High and dealing with altitude conditions. "It's a great environment," Del Rio said, and there are signs everywhere reminding people of the high altitude. But as long as they prepare well and execute, Washington should be fine during their first road game of the year.

"Teams that play well and prepare well and go and execute, all those things don't become as big a deal," Del Rio said. "I think if you go in and you slop around and you don't play well, then those things can add up."

-- Del Rio normally doesn't give too much away when it comes to planning for opponents, but he had some praise for the Broncos' ground game.

"Solid. They do some core concepts that they believe in. They dress it up with motions and shifts and alignments and things to hide it, but they do what they do upfront and good backs. Good strong line. Good design. It'll be a challenge for us."

-- Del Rio also commented on the chemistry between Jonathan Allen and Payne.