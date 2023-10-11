Practice notes | Ron Rivera has a simple message for the Commanders

It's the first thing the Washington Commanders' players see when they walk into the locker room. Hanging on the door is a sign with one phrase in all caps: "DO YOUR JOB."

Coach Ron Rivera had the sign put up following the team's 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears. It's a simple phrase and might seem obvious, but after watching the film from the last five games and looking at some of the analytics, Rivera feels that it needs to be emphasized as the Commanders enter the "second quarter" of the season.

"There's a sense and a feel that we're not doing the things that we need to do," Rivera said during his Wednesday press conference.

Even though it might not feel like the Commanders have done much right since starting 2-0, there have been some moments where the team has looked the way it was expected to be in training camp. They hung with the Philadelphia Eagles and came close to getting an upset on their undefeated NFC East rival, and against the Chicago Bears, they did score 17 points in the second half to try and come back from a 27-3 deficit.

That doesn't erase the slow starts or the frustrating lack of execution at critical moments. The Commanders have either blown leads like they did against the Eagles, when they had a 17-7 lead in the second quarter, or they have been so far behind that they needed improbable comebacks to pull out wins.

For players, the sign is hard to miss, and they get the message it conveys to them.