Practice report | Monitoring the health of Jonathan Allen, Kamren Curl ahead of Week 2

Kurl was in a helmet for the first time in almost two weeks on Wednesday, although he did not participate much in individual drills. Curl was still wearing the same bandage around his right thumb that he was wearing last week.

It is still unclear as to whether Curl will be ready to go on Sunday. Ron Rivera said Curl adds a bigger presence with his stature and impact as a player, but if he is ruled inactive, the head coach is confident in backup Darrick Forrest after the five tackles, two pass breakups and game-sealing interception he had against the Jaguars.

"He did things tremendously well and the things we asked him to do, [he] did very well," Rivera said. "That was a tremendous performance, and he made an impact in the game."

It would provide the defense with a tremendous lift if either Allen or Curl were able to play against the Lions. Dan Campbell's squad did drop their season opener to the Philadelphia Eagles, but it still managed to put together one of the better offensive performances with 181 yards on the ground.