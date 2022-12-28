Practice report | Rivera says Washington needs a spark. He thinks Wentz can provide it.

Nothing was perfect during the two drives that he was on the field, Wentz said, which, given that he had not played in a game scenario in more than two months, is understandable, but it did feel good to be back on the field and being able to get the ball out quickly.

"I've always tried to have that be my M.O.," Wentz said. "Obviously, there's moments I'm kicking myself [because] I should have got the ball out quicker. There's moments you're trying to make plays and do different things …I don't want to go down with the ball in my hand back there. Just get it to the playmakers, and I'm gonna continue to try and keep doing that.

As for being a "spark" for the Commanders' offense, Wentz is not focused on that. At this point, all he wants to do is help the Commanders get back to winning and secure a postseason berth.