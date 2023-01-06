News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Practice report | several key players ruled out for Week 18 vs. Cowboys

Jan 06, 2023 at 12:43 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2023-01-06 at 12.44.19 PM

Ron Rivera said Wednesday that he wants to get some of the Washington Commanders' younger players some more opportunities during the team's season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, and it looks like that will be a reality.

The Commanders have ruled out several key players ahead of the Week 18 game, including Jonathan Allen, Benjamin St-Juste and Brian Robinson Jr., paving the way for Washington to get a look at its future.

The full list of players who will be inactive also includes Saahdiq Charles (concussion), Cornelius Lucas (ankle) and James Smith-Williams. Kam Curl (ankle), Jamin Davis (knee), Nate Gerry (illness) and Andrew Norwell (Hip) are listed as questionable.

Most of the players on Washington's injury report, which listed a total of 13 players, did not participate much all this week. In anticipation of the likelihood that it would be without many of its starters, Washington has elevated practice squad pieces like Jaret Patterson to the active roster.

Patterson has spent the 2022 season on the Commanders' practice squad after being cut following training camp. After being the team's only undrafted free agent in 2021, he played in all 17 games as a rookie and rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns on 68 carries. He has been on the gameday roster twice this season with three kickoff returns for 70 yards.

At cornerback, Washington should get a better evaluation of Christian Holmes, who had a decent stretch in St-Juste's place before showing rookie struggles. Holmes has mostly been a special teams contributor with 12 tackles and a fumble recovery but had two starts against the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants.

The potential absence of Curl also means that Percy Butler could get more playing time. Like Holmes, Butler has been a key piece of the team's special teams unit, but there is still some excitement about what he could be on defense.

"We're gonna be able to continue to use our three-safety defense, a lot because of what his versatility, his speed, his quickness and his play smarts means," Rivera said back in May. "So, we're pretty excited about this pick."

Another player who will likely get more playing time is Chris Paul, who has not been active at any point this season. Rivera has praised Paul on many occasions for the progress he has made on the offensive line and believes he will be a key piece of the team's future.

"He's smart. He understands the game," Rivera said. "He's athletic, very athletic, big man. Just some little detailed things that he's gotta show up, but his time is gonna come."

Related Content

news

3 keys to Washington upsetting the Cowboys in Week 18

The Washington Commanders are set to finish up the 2022 season with a home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are three keys to victory, presented by KIA.

news

Commanders place Saahdiq Charles, Benjamin St-Juste on IR

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Friday.

news

Chris Paul excited for making potential season debut in Week 18

Paul has made steady progress throughout his rookie season and is expected to active on game day for the first time this weekend.

news

Wake Up Washington | Scott Turner, Jack Del Rio have optimism for the future

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022.

news

Sam Howell ready to compete after development 'has come a long way'

After spending his rookie season as a reserve option, Howell has grown enough to take his evaluation to the next level.

news

Commanders place Antonio Gibson on IR, sign Jaret Patterson from practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Thursday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Reactions from Sam Howell being named Washington's starter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022.

news

Commanders offer their support to Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Washington and the rest of the NFL has offered an outpouring of support for Hamlin since going into cardiac arrest on Monday.

news

Commanders-Cowboys Week 18 injury report

The Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys have announced their injury reports for the Week 18 matchup.

news

Sam Howell named Commanders starting quarterback for season finale

Howell will finish off his rookie season with an opportunity to show how he has developed in a reserve role.

news

Commanders vs. Cowboys preview | Wrapping things up with an NFC East battle

The Washington Commanders are finishing the 2022 season with a home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

Advertising