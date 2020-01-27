Pro Bowler Von Miller Praises Redskins Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio

Miller said a lot of that success has to do with Del Rio making sure his players have the right mindset before a game.

"That's 90% of it, having the right mindset, being a tough guy, being ready to play," Miller said.

That closely aligns with what Del Rio has been saying since he arrived in Ashburn, Virginia, to be the Redskins new defensive coordinator. He isn't interested in the potential of a defense that boasts four former first-round picks -- three of which have come in the last three drafts -- on its front seven. The only thing he cares about is the work that has to be done this offseason.

"Potential really doesn't matter," Del Rio said. "It doesn't really amount to much. To me, it's more about what we can get done and the work that we're willing to put in and the idea that, 'Look, we're going to become a respected unit.'"

Del Rio's process began with assembling a staff. That goal has been accomplished. Now, he is evaluating the team, potential free agents and draft prospects. And as the day for the team to report for offseason workouts approaches, he is excited to greet the players he'll work with for the foreseeable future.

It's been more than seven years since Miller was in the same spot as the Redskins' defensive players will be in a few months. When that time does come, Miller is sure Del Rio will have those players ready to go.