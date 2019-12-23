News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins-Giants Monday Stats Pack

Dec 23, 2019 at 10:37 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

redskins-giants-stats-pack-week-16

"Redskins-Giants Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 41-35 loss to the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

GENERAL

  • The Washington Redskins lost their final home game of the 2019 season to the New York Giants, 41-35 in overtime at FedExField.
  • The game captains were QB Case Keenum, RB Adrian Peterson, DT Jonathan Allen, LB Jon Bostic, S Landon Collins and P Tress Way.
  • The Redskins played in their first overtime game since Week 11 of 2017.

Related Links

OFFENSE:

  • The Redskins recorded 19 first downs, their third-straight game of at least 18. It is the team's longest streak since Week 3-Week 6 of last season.
  • The Redskins scored 35 points, their most since Week 16 of 2016 [41 versus Chicago].
  • The Redskins scored at least 27 points in back-to-back games for the first time since Week 10-Week 11 of 2018.
  • The Redskins finished with 25 first downs, tying a season high [Week 3 versus Chicago].
  • The Redskins now have their fourth consecutive game with at least 18 first downs. It is their longest streak since Week 2-Week 6 of 2018.
  • The Redskins scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the first time since Week 1.
  • The Redskins totaled 361 yards on offense. It is their first back-to-back game of 300 yards since Week 8-Week 9 of last season.
  • The Redskins posted 281 passing yards, reaching 200 passing for the second straight game. It is their second time achieving that this season.
  • The Redskins converted eight third downs, their most since Week 16 of last season.
  • The Redskins recorded 12 first downs in the first half, the most since Week 3 of 2018.
  • Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. finished with 133 passing yards on 12-of-15 passes.
  • Haskins Jr. completed his first 10 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. It was the longest completion streak of his career.
  • Quarterback Case Keenum posted 158 yards, throwing 16-of-22 with a touchdown.
  • Keenum scrambled for the game-tying touchdown, the sixth rushing touchdown of his career.
  • Keenum has 10 touchdown passes on this season. It is his third consecutive season with double-digit touchdown passes.
  • Running Back Adrian Peterson rushed for 36 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. He also added 19 receiving yards on two receptions.
  • Peterson now has 111 career rushing touchdowns and is in sole possession of fourth place in NFL history. He entered the game tied with Hall of Famer Walter Payton.
  • Running Back Chris Thompson rushed for 34 yards on eight carries [4.3 avg.] and added 18 yards on four receptions.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin recorded 86 yards on seven receptions.
  • McLaurin passed Anthony Armstrong [871] for No. 2 all-time in receiving yards for a rookie. McLaurin is eight yards away from breaking the franchise record which is currently held by Gary Clark [926].
  • McLaurin moved to No. 4 in franchise history for receptions by a rookie, passing Charley Taylor [53 in 1964]. He needs four more receptions to pass Art Monk for No. 3 in franchise history.
  • McLaurin is one of six rookies to have seven catches in a game this season.
  • McLaurin has 10 games this season with at least 50 receiving yards.
  • Wide Receiver Steven Sims Jr. finished the game with six receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns.
  • It is the first multiple touchdown game of Sims Jr.'s career.
  • Sims Jr. has five touchdowns this season, second most on the team.
  • Wide Receiver Kelvin Harmon finished the contest with five receptions for 58 yards.
  • Harmon has three 50-yard games this season.
  • Tight End Hale Hentges recorded his first career touchdown on a six-yard pass in the second quarter.

DEFENSE:

  • Defensive End Jonathan Allen registered two tackles (one solo), including one for a loss.
  • Defensive Tackle Matt Ioannidis notched five tackles (four solo), including one for a loss and one quarterback hit.
  • Defensive Tackle Daron Payne recorded four tackles (three solo).
  • Linebacker Jon Bostic finished the game with five tackles (four solo) and one quarterback hit.
  • Bostic has now set a new single season high in total tackles with 99, according to STATS LLC. Bostic's previous season high was 94.
  • Linebacker Cole Holcomb registered four solo tackles.
  • Holcomb [95] passed Andre Collins [93 in 1990] for No. 3 on the Redskins single season list for most tackles by a rookie, according to STATS LLC.
  • Linebacker Montez Sweat notched two solo tackles, including one for a loss and one quarterback hit.
  • Safety Landon Collins registered a team-high six tackles (four solo), including one for a loss. He also recorded one pass defensed and one forced fumble.
  • Collins reached 400 career tackles, according to STATS LLC.
  • Safety Montae Nicholson registered five tackles (four solo).

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • The Redskins blocked a punt for the first time since October 15, 2015 when Jeron Johnson blocked a punt against the Jets.
  • Kicker Dustin Hopkins went five-for-five on extra points. He did not attempt a field goal.
  • Hopkins has 501 career points, fifth in franchise history. He is the fifth player in Redskins history to reach 500.
  • Punter Tress Way had five punts for 236 yards [47.2 avg; 46.0 net avg.]. He pinned three punts inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 58 yards.
  • Way has nine games this season with multiple punts pinned inside the 20-yard line.
  • Returner Steven Sims Jr. returned one kickoff for 25 yards.

Related Content

news

Commanders sign T Aaron Monteiro

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Monday.

news

Commanders announce Week 1 of 2022 preseason

The meeting with the Panthers will be the first preseason matchup against the Panthers since 2008.

news

Commanders sign Drew Himmelman, release Zack Bailey

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Monday.

news

Washington Commanders announce 2022 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows

The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2022 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows: Isabel Diaz, Alonso Escalante, LaQuaid Manago, Mohamed Kourouma, Steve Calhoun and Corey Woods.

news

Commanders sign Will Adams, release De'Vante Cross

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Friday.

news

Washington Commanders release 2022 schedule

Commanders appear in Two Primetime Matchups, including Thursday Night Football in Chicago and Monday Night Football in Philadelphia. All home games kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

news

Washington Commanders announce the return of the marching band for the 2022 NFL season

Building on 85 years of tradition, and with the team's first-ever Music Director at the helm, the 2022 Commanders Marching Band will combine old and new traditions as the team heads into the inaugural season of the Washington Commanders.

news

Commanders sign 5-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner

The Commanders announced the following roster move.

news

Washington Commanders announce list of undrafted free agents

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Monday.

news

Our Draft Party is one week away. Here's what you need to know.

The Washington Commanders' draft party for fans will feature meet-and-greets, alumni, photo opportunities and more.

news

Washington Commanders announce 'Command the Canvas' art installation project at FedExField

As part of the Washington Commanders' inaugural season, the team is calling all local DMV graphic designers and artists to submit ideas for a chance for their artwork to be displayed at FedExField during the 2022 season.

news

The Washington Commanders announce the launch of Washington Branded, an in-house creative entity designed to develop authentic and engaging offerings for fans and partners

The groundbreaking marketing, media and entertainment studio will meet and connect with fans and partners around the world right where they are through storytelling-focused and data-driven creative content.

Advertising