"Redskins-Giants Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 41-35 loss to the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
GENERAL
- The Washington Redskins lost their final home game of the 2019 season to the New York Giants, 41-35 in overtime at FedExField.
- The game captains were QB Case Keenum, RB Adrian Peterson, DT Jonathan Allen, LB Jon Bostic, S Landon Collins and P Tress Way.
- The Redskins played in their first overtime game since Week 11 of 2017.
OFFENSE:
- The Redskins recorded 19 first downs, their third-straight game of at least 18. It is the team's longest streak since Week 3-Week 6 of last season.
- The Redskins scored 35 points, their most since Week 16 of 2016 [41 versus Chicago].
- The Redskins scored at least 27 points in back-to-back games for the first time since Week 10-Week 11 of 2018.
- The Redskins finished with 25 first downs, tying a season high [Week 3 versus Chicago].
- The Redskins now have their fourth consecutive game with at least 18 first downs. It is their longest streak since Week 2-Week 6 of 2018.
- The Redskins scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the first time since Week 1.
- The Redskins totaled 361 yards on offense. It is their first back-to-back game of 300 yards since Week 8-Week 9 of last season.
- The Redskins posted 281 passing yards, reaching 200 passing for the second straight game. It is their second time achieving that this season.
- The Redskins converted eight third downs, their most since Week 16 of last season.
- The Redskins recorded 12 first downs in the first half, the most since Week 3 of 2018.
- Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. finished with 133 passing yards on 12-of-15 passes.
- Haskins Jr. completed his first 10 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. It was the longest completion streak of his career.
- Quarterback Case Keenum posted 158 yards, throwing 16-of-22 with a touchdown.
- Keenum scrambled for the game-tying touchdown, the sixth rushing touchdown of his career.
- Keenum has 10 touchdown passes on this season. It is his third consecutive season with double-digit touchdown passes.
- Running Back Adrian Peterson rushed for 36 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. He also added 19 receiving yards on two receptions.
- Peterson now has 111 career rushing touchdowns and is in sole possession of fourth place in NFL history. He entered the game tied with Hall of Famer Walter Payton.
- Running Back Chris Thompson rushed for 34 yards on eight carries [4.3 avg.] and added 18 yards on four receptions.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin recorded 86 yards on seven receptions.
- McLaurin passed Anthony Armstrong [871] for No. 2 all-time in receiving yards for a rookie. McLaurin is eight yards away from breaking the franchise record which is currently held by Gary Clark [926].
- McLaurin moved to No. 4 in franchise history for receptions by a rookie, passing Charley Taylor [53 in 1964]. He needs four more receptions to pass Art Monk for No. 3 in franchise history.
- McLaurin is one of six rookies to have seven catches in a game this season.
- McLaurin has 10 games this season with at least 50 receiving yards.
- Wide Receiver Steven Sims Jr. finished the game with six receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns.
- It is the first multiple touchdown game of Sims Jr.'s career.
- Sims Jr. has five touchdowns this season, second most on the team.
- Wide Receiver Kelvin Harmon finished the contest with five receptions for 58 yards.
- Harmon has three 50-yard games this season.
- Tight End Hale Hentges recorded his first career touchdown on a six-yard pass in the second quarter.
DEFENSE:
- Defensive End Jonathan Allen registered two tackles (one solo), including one for a loss.
- Defensive Tackle Matt Ioannidis notched five tackles (four solo), including one for a loss and one quarterback hit.
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne recorded four tackles (three solo).
- Linebacker Jon Bostic finished the game with five tackles (four solo) and one quarterback hit.
- Bostic has now set a new single season high in total tackles with 99, according to STATS LLC. Bostic's previous season high was 94.
- Linebacker Cole Holcomb registered four solo tackles.
- Holcomb [95] passed Andre Collins [93 in 1990] for No. 3 on the Redskins single season list for most tackles by a rookie, according to STATS LLC.
- Linebacker Montez Sweat notched two solo tackles, including one for a loss and one quarterback hit.
- Safety Landon Collins registered a team-high six tackles (four solo), including one for a loss. He also recorded one pass defensed and one forced fumble.
- Collins reached 400 career tackles, according to STATS LLC.
- Safety Montae Nicholson registered five tackles (four solo).
SPECIAL TEAMS
- The Redskins blocked a punt for the first time since October 15, 2015 when Jeron Johnson blocked a punt against the Jets.
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins went five-for-five on extra points. He did not attempt a field goal.
- Hopkins has 501 career points, fifth in franchise history. He is the fifth player in Redskins history to reach 500.
- Punter Tress Way had five punts for 236 yards [47.2 avg; 46.0 net avg.]. He pinned three punts inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 58 yards.
- Way has nine games this season with multiple punts pinned inside the 20-yard line.
- Returner Steven Sims Jr. returned one kickoff for 25 yards.