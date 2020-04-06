Redskins Legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell Passes Away At 84

"I was extremely saddened to hear the news about the passing of the great Bobby Mitchell," Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. "Bobby was a Hall of Fame player and executive and represented the Washington Redskins organization with integrity for over 50 years. His passion for the game of football was unmatched by anyone I have ever met. Not only was he one of the most influential individuals in franchise history, but he was also one of the greatest men I have ever known. He was a true class act and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Gwen and the entire Mitchell family during this time."